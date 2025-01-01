Portraits, landscapes and the beauty of Scandinavian nature by Christen Købke (1810-1848). “The Danish master of light” was one of the best-known artists of the Danish Golden Age. Born in Copenhagen, Købke trained at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts, where he studied under the portrait painter C.A Lorentzen. It was here that he was introduced to plein-air painting, which became the hallmark of his later work. These beautiful public domain paintings are free to download and use under the CC0 license.