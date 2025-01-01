Landscape paintings and botanical sketches by Danish artist P.C. Skovgaard (1817-1875). One of the most significant figures in the Golden Age of Danish painting, Skovgaard is known for his beautiful portrayals of the Danish landscape, preferring to show the ordinary over the fantastical. Applying a scientist’s eye to his subject matter, his nature paintings stand out due to the amount of detail they exhibit. These digitally enhanced artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.