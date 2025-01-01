French 19th-century artists Jules Lachaise (died 1897) and Eugène Pierre Gourdet (1820-1889) were known for their ornamental patterns and interior design. They worked on designing interiors for the French monarchy and aristocracy during the Second French Empire, utilizing a rich, opulent, and derivative style that was highly sought after at the time. Following the fall of the empire, Lachaise continued to work for Empress Eugénie and was involved in the design of her estate in England. Some of their notable works are digitally enhanced here and are available for download and enjoyment under the CC0 license.