Unidentified Fish (1737–1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230178/image-paper-texture-art Free Image from public domain license Unidentified Fish (1737–1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230378/image-paper-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Locust (1737–1770), vintage ltter written by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230368/image-texture-paper-art Free Image from public domain license Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing if tree's habit (with roots) by Luigi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333637/image-watercolor-tree-roots-vintage Free Image from public domain license Pterolobium stellatum (Forssk): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16308663/image-paper-texture-flowers-art Free Image from public domain license Pittosporum viridiflorum Sims (pittosporum): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199356/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Diospyros mespiliformis A. DC. (African Ebony): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199396/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Unidentified Fish (1737–1770), vintage animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230290/image-art-vintage-illustration Free Image from public domain license Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing if tree's habit (with roots) by Luigi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203811/image-watercolors-vintage-trees Free Image from public domain license Ziziphus abyssinica A. Rich. (Ethiopian Christ-Thorn): finished drawing without detail by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199411/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Portunua pelagicus (Blue Crab) (1737–1770) vintage sea animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9418966/image-art-watercolors-vintage Free Image from public domain license Euphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of the tree's habit by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202559/image-watercolors-vintage-trees Free Image from public domain license Osyris lanceolate A.DC. (African Sandalwood): finished drawing without details by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199352/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Columba guinea (Speckled Pigeon, African Rock Pigeon) by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199328/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Album of 34 Drawings of Animals and Birds from The Bruce Archive by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199329/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Erythrina abyssinica DC. (Lucky Bean): finished drawing but with many minor details altered by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199422/image-flowers-art-watercolors Free Image from public domain license Tockus hemprichii (Hemprich's Hornbill) or Tockus abloterminatus (Crowned Hornbill) by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199421/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing of fruiting branch by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203814/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Ehretia cymosa Thonning: finished drawing of leafy, fruiting shoot by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199346/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Fish by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16193396/image-animals-watercolors-vintage Free Image from public domain license Impatiens rothii Hook. f. (Balsam): finished drawing of flowering plant by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199434/image-flowers-plant-watercolors Free Image from public domain license Ensete ventricosum (Welw.) Cheesman (African Wild Banana): finished drawing by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203926/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Solanum incanum L. (Wild Egg Plant): finished drawing (1737–1770), vintage illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230273/image-art-vintage-texture Free Image from public domain license Albizia gummifera (J.F.Gmel.) C.A. Sm. (Gummy Albizia Tree): finished drawing with minor variations in flowering head by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202554/image-flowers-watercolors-vintage Free Image from public domain license Otostegia tomentosa: outline sketch of flowering stem with details of flowers and leaf by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9494760/image-flowers-art-watercolors Free Image from public domain license Unidentified Chameleon (1737–1770) animal illustration by Luigi Balugani. Original public domain image from Yale Center for… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103388/image-watercolor-vintage-illustrations Free Image from public domain license Aloe macrocarpa Todaro (Aloe): finished drawing without details by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199347/image-flowers-art-watercolors Free Image from public domain license Avicennia marina (Forssk.) Vierh. (White Mangrove): finished drawing of flowering shoot with details of flowers by Luigi… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9368621/image-flower-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Protea gaguedi J.F. Gmel. (Protea): finished drawing with floral details by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198593/image-flowers-art-watercolors Free Image from public domain license Euphorbia abyssinica J.F. Gmel. (Ethiopian Tree-Spurge): finished drawing of single trunk, with details of whole and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198561/image-watercolors-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Alge indeterminate species (Seaweed): finished drawing of habit of weed by Luigi Balugani https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9491737/image-art-watercolors-vintage Free Image from public domain license