Spencer Frederick Gore (1878–1914), aka Freddy, was an English painter known for his illustrations of landscapes, interiors and music-hall scenes, and being a founding member of several influential artist groups, the Fitzroy Street Group and the Camden Town Group. His artworks were influenced by both Impressionist and Post-Impressionist techniques, inspired by Walter Sickert, Lucien Pissarro, Paul Gauguin and André Derain. This beautiful collection of Gore's public domain illustrations is free to download under the CC0 license. You can also check out rawpixel's designs derived from his original works.