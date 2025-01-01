Collection of woodblock prints and illustrations from 18th century Japanese master Ryūryūkyo Shinsai (1750 - 1835). Shinsai, one of the most celebrated artists from the Edo period, is known for his masterful use of color and composition in his surimono woodblock prints. He depicted the daily lives of common people and the red-light district of Edo (modern-day Tokyo). He was one of the most celebrated surimono artists of his time and was a student of famed Japanese master Katsushika Hokusai. We have curated this public domain collection of prints to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.