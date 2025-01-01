Renowned for his masterful frescoes and captivating oil paintings, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo (1696–1770) was an Italian Rococo painter whose airy and luminous style brought drama and movement to ceilings and altarpieces throughout Europe. His use of vibrant colors, swift brushstrokes, and theatrical lighting epitomized the Rococo spirit. He often depicted classical myths, religious scenes, and allegorical subjects, infusing them with a sense of grandeur and levity.