Georges-Pierre Seurat (1859–1891) was a French artist and painter. Seurat's paintings were known for vibrancy of color and the use of tiny brushstrokes of contrasting colors. His intense interest in line, color, color theory, and optical effects formed the basis of Divisionism, whereas the use of layering small brushstrokes and dots formed the basis of Pointillism. His iconic late 19th-century painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte (1884), paved the way for the initiation of Neo-impressionism. We have digitally enhanced some of his notable works from the public domain and made them available for you to download under the creative commons 0 license.