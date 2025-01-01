Chaïm Soutine (1893-1943) was a Russian-born French painter who made a significant contribution to expressionist art movement. He was born in a poor Jewish family in Belorussia before moving to Paris where he spent most of his life. His style is unique, involving impasto technique, expressive brushwork and the portrayal of human’s psychology. His paintings are closely associated with the expressionist art of the early 20th century and many consider them to be a bridge between more traditional styles and abstract expressionism. His famous works include Page Boy at Maxim’s and Carcass of Beef. You can download the beautiful public domain/CC0 artworks in this collection for free.