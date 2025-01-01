(1858-1924) was an American painter who painted in oil and watercolor. During the 1880s Prendergast studied art for two years in Paris, where he was influenced by the work of the French Impressionist. As a result, he was one of the first American to adopt post-impressionism. He is known for a mosaic-like color of leisurely scenes on beaches and in parks. He was consistent with his personal style that reflect in bold contrast, flattened form, and rhythmic arrangement on the canvas. His use of patterns and flattened forms were influenced by Japanese prints that were popular during this time period. Prendergast was also a member of The Eight, a group of early twentieth-century American artists who represented the Ashcan School. Enjoy these high-resolution public domain paintings that you can download for free under the creative commons 0 license!