Nudes, street scenes and landscapes of women and tropical locations by Bulgarian-born American painter Jules Pascin (1885-1930). Born to an affluent family, Pascin was educated in Austria and Germany before moving to Paris in 1905. It was there that he became associated with the Modernist movement. He attached himself to the human condition and was known for painting portraits of nude and half-dressed women. He stands in the grand tradition of the romantic, bohemian artist. In 1914 Pascin moved to New York, and it was here that he brought together elements of Expressionism and Cubism, also adding his personal touch. Despite achieving great artistic success and being incredibly popular in Europe and North America, it wasn’t the critical acclaim he desired. Succumbing to depression and alcoholism, he took his own life at the age of 45. Enjoy these thought-provoking artworks that are free to download and use under the CC0 license.