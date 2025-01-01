Nudes, portraits, landscapes as well as religious and mythological compositions by Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640). Born in Germany, the family moved to Antwerp two years after his father’s death. It was here that he received a humanist education, studying both Latin and classical literature. At the age of twenty-one, Rubens entered the Antwerp Guild of Saint Luke and began his training as an artist. After finishing his training, he worked in Spain for eight years, copying and incorporating the techniques of Renaissance and classical art. His style is characterized by a dramatic use of light and color, his paintings often depicting religious or historical events that are filled with vitality. Regarded as one of the greatest painters of the 17th century Baroque period, these artworks are free for you to download and use under the CC0 license.