Vibrant and colorful portraits and landscapes of rural life by African American folk artist Horace Pippin (1888-1946). Pippin was born into poverty and faced numerous obstacles before becoming an artist, including a wartime injury that left his right arm paralyzed. Despite these challenges, he was driven to create art and was self-taught, developing his own unique style and technique in the process. His works are now considered important examples of American folk art and are held in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Pippin's works often reflect his personal experiences and the struggles of African Americans, as well as his strong sense of pride in his heritage. We have curated this collection available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.