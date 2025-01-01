Atmospheric and poetic depictions of rural landscapes and women by French painter Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1796-1875). The Paris-born Corot was primarily self-taught and was influenced by 17th century Dutch landscape painters. Corot was a member of the Barbizon School, a group of French landscape painters who worked in the village of Barbizon near Fontainebleau forest. The artists of the Barbizon School were interested in capturing the beauty of the rural landscape using loose brushwork, soft tonal harmonies and vivid color. We have curated this collection available for you to download for free, for both personal and commercial purposes, under the CC0 license.