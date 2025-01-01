Castel Sant'Angelo, Rome (c. 1830–32) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788911/castel-santangelo-rome-c-1830-32-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license A Pond in Picardy. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16452955/pond-picardy-digitally-enhanced-rawpixel View license Young Woman in a Pink Skirt (c. 1845–50) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784280/young-woman-pink-skirt-c-1845-50-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license Bathers of the Borromean Isles (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784318/bathers-the-borromean-isles-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license Jean Baptiste Camille Corot - Interrupted Reading - 1922.410 - Art Institute of Chicago https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666700/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Melancholy Italian Woman (Rome) (Italienne mélancolique [Rome]) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265314/image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Barnyard Scene (19th century) by Imitator of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775731/barnyard-scene-19th-century-imitator-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license Eurydice, while fleeing from Aristaeus, is killed by a snake.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651250/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Girl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651168/image-flowers-vintage-art Free Image from public domain license Landscape with figures and animals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652109/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, Niece of Corot (Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, nièce de Corot) by Jean Baptiste… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265275/image-background-face-art Free Image from public domain license Mme de Larochenoire, Wife of the Painter (Mme de Larochenoire, femme du peintre) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265266/image-face-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Road by the Water (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785974/road-the-water-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license View of Rome from Monte Pincio. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654741/image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Apple Trees in a Field (c. 1865–70) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786014/apple-trees-field-c-1865-70-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license Meadow with Willows, Monthléry (1860s) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786160/meadow-with-willows-monthlery-1860s-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license Washerwomen in a Willow Grove (1871) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9785888/washerwomen-willow-grove-1871-jean-baptiste-camille-corot Free Image from public domain license Untitled [portrait of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652522/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domain Free Image from public domain license