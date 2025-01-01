Magnus Enckell (1870-1925) was a Finnish painter and graphic artist who was born in Helsinki. He studied at the Ateneum School of Art and later at the Académie Julian in Paris. Enckell was greatly influenced by the Symbolist and Art Nouveau movements, and his work often featured moody and dreamlike landscapes and portraits. He was one of the leading figures of Finnish art in the early 20th century, and his work helped to shape the development of modernist art in Finland. He passed away in 1925 at the age of 55, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire artists to this day. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.