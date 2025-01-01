Helena Schjerfbeck (1862-1946) was a Finnish painter and one of the country's most significant artists. Born in Helsinki, Schjerfbeck began her artistic education at a young age and quickly developed her skills as a painter. She soon gained recognition for her realistic portraits of women and children, which were characterized by a sense of intimacy and melancholy. After studying in Paris in the late 1880s and early 1890s, Schjerfbeck returned to Finland and began to experiment with more modern styles and techniques. She became a leading figure in the Finnish art scene and exhibited her work regularly throughout the country. Schjerfbeck's work was admired for its sensitivity and depth, and she continued to paint until the end of her life. In her later years, she focused on self-portraiture, producing a series of haunting, introspective images that captured the frailty and humanity of old age. Schjerfbeck's legacy is significant in Finnish art history, and her work continues to be exhibited and admired around the world. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.