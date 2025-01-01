Albert Edelfelt (1854-1905) was a renowned Finnish painter. He showed an interest in painting and drawing from a young age and went on to study at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerpt, Belgium. After his studies, he moved to Paris and became a prominent figure in the Parisian art scene. Edelfelt's paintings were mostly inspired by history, and he captured the emotions and atmosphere of the era he portrayed skillfully. He was also known for his exquisite portraiture, which he executed with precision and attention to detail. Edelfelt passed away on August 18, 1905, in Porvoo, Finland, but his legacy continues to live on. His work has been exhibited all around the world in major galleries and museums, and he is regarded as one of the most celebrated Finnish artists of all time. These artworks are free to download and use under the CC0 license.