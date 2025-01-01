Curated
100 Portraits of Peking Opera Characters
This album records in detail the makeup and costume of one hundred characters drawn from nine plays. It is believed to be created during the late 19th–early 20th century, Qing dynasty. The artist is unidentified. Medium used are fifty leaves; ink, color, and gold on silk. 100 Portraits of Peking Opera Characters are made available for you to download under the CC0 license.
