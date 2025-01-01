Arnold Peter Weisz-Kubínčan (1898 – 1945), a Jewish Slovak painter, made a significant impact on Slovak interwar art through his original artistic expressions. Combining expressionist style with traditional folk-genre painting, he drew inspiration from the stunning natural landscapes of the Orava region in northern Slovakia. Weisz-Kubínčan's paintings revealed the hidden drama and rhythm of the landscape through unsettling color tensions and dynamic lines. These historically significant artworks are available for download and use under the Creative Commons license.