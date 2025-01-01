Hieronymus Bosch (1450-1516) emerged from the Dutch town of 's-Hertogenbosch to become one of the most notable painters of the Northern Renaissance (best known for "The Garden of Earthly Delights"). His canvases, often created using oil on oak panels, offer an exploration into the depths of human vice and virtue, leveraging an intense detail achieved through thin, transparent layers of paint which give a three-dimensional effect to his fantastical and grotesque creatures. The pinnacle of his vivid imagination and intricate technique is perhaps best seen in "The Garden of Earthly Delights," a triptych that uses a blend of religious symbolism and moral narratives to depict the cycle of human indulgence and its consequences. We have curated some of his most famous artworks from within the public domain and made these images free for you to download and enjoy under the CC0 license.