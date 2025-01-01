Small totara tree on ridge above Long Point, Porirua Harbour bent towards the south-east by the prevailing north-westerly… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029755/photo-image-public-domain-black-and-white-gren-photography Free Image from public domain license Speed-boat & water skiing carnival on Karapiro Lake, part of vol. mountain of Maungatautari in distance (06 February 1960)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028574/photo-image-public-domain-nature-carnival-accessory Free Image from public domain license Sunday at Hastings, 28 December 1913: Till we meet again. From the album: Photograph album; 1913; Adkin, Leslie (29 December… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029957/image-love-picture-house-photography Free Image from public domain license Cactus (Epiphyllum hybrid) in flower .... (28 November 1959) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028569/cactus-epiphyllum-hybrid-flower-28-november-1959-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Clyde Adkin's birthday (08 November 1922) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029877/clyde-adkins-birthday-08-november-1922-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Leslie, Maud, Nancy, Clyde and friends, Otaki Beach, (26 December 1927- January 1928) by Leslie Adkin and Athol McCredie. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027564/photo-image-antique-woman-portrait-accessory-adult Free Image from public domain license First Crossing from Levin to Eketahuna : Lanes cut in the tussock formation by wind action .... (04 March 1927-07 March… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028484/photo-image-accessory-action-adult Free Image from public domain license Adkin collection : Untitled (December 1929-January 1930) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028362/adkin-collection-untitled-december-1929-january-1930-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license The Horse Range Road that gives access to Trotter's Gorge Domain, shows steep-sided lateral canyons of Trotter's Creek (24… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028566/photo-image-landscape-4x4-access Free Image from public domain license I Took This One Under Difficulties (circa 1959) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029668/took-this-one-under-difficulties-circa-1959-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license The Misses Maguire see us off (12 February 1921) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027922/the-misses-maguire-see-off-12-february-1921-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Winnie Walker at Paekakariki (26 December 1924) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027725/winnie-walker-paekakariki-26-december-1924-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Preparations for a return to civilization (28 February 1921) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029003/preparations-for-return-civilization-28-february-1921-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license The artist near Komokorau, Western side of Lake Horowhenua 23 Jan 1933 (23 January 1933) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027872/image-face-plant-person Free Image from public domain license The rocking horse: "I want it" (18 January 1920) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027722/the-rocking-horse-want-it-18-january-1920-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Mangahao Hydro-Electric Scheme - 41st and 42nd visits : 1924-1925 (1924-1925) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028860/image-person-clothing-man Free Image from public domain license General view from above lighthouse, Castlepoint (1949) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028254/general-view-from-above-lighthouse-castlepoint-1949-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Family and friends - November 1939 (1939) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029285/family-and-friends-november-1939-1939-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license The deepening shadows fall (29 October 1911) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029030/the-deepening-shadows-fall-29-october-1911-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Panorama of the Rangitikei River in papa gorge and town of Mangaweka from the south (08 February 1960) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029131/image-cloud-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Clyde's first day at school (November 1923) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028760/clydes-first-day-school-november-1923-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Returning home via the State Farm - a former monarch of the forest (Photographer'sTitle) (05 April 1912) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028616/image-plant-people-grass Free Image from public domain license The four glorious days. December 24-29, 1913: Sunday at Hastings. December 28. A last glimpse. From the album: Family… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029132/image-face-people-clothing Free Image from public domain license Cactus (Epiphyllum hybrid) in flower .... (28 November 1959) by Leslie Adkin. Original public domain image from Museum of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126692/image-potted-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Roman Catholic Church, Masterton 18.12.31 (18 December 1931) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028221/roman-catholic-church-masterton-181231-18-december-1931-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Nancy 2 years old Dec 15 (15 December 1918) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028031/nancy-years-old-dec-15-december-1918-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Christmas at Hastings (Number 1) : Cape Barley trap at farm, Willow plantation by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027980/image-retro-christmas-tree-accessory-adult Free Image from public domain license The return journey, The Dunedin - Waitati motorway with Blueskin Bay in distance (24 March 1959-13 April1959) by Leslie… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030296/image-cloud-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Christchurch from Cathedral spire looking south down Colombo Street to the Port Hills (24 March 1959-13 April1959) by Leslie… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028232/image-plant-person-tree Free Image from public domain license British Menagerie - the Kaiser, the Austrian Emperor and Mahomet the Fifth (26 December 1914) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027869/image-face-people-clothing Free Image from public domain license Lyttelton Harbour from Dyer's Pass showing Quail Id, Moeputu peninsula (between the Head of the Bay & Charteris Bay), with… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030442/image-cloud-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Tunnels on the Kelburn Cable Tramway (22 October 1911) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029410/tunnels-the-kelburn-cable-tramway-22-october-1911-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Nature Studies : Supplejack, gannets etc - 1929 (1929) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029217/nature-studies-supplejack-gannets-etc-1929-1929-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license We dine in the fishermen's hut at Waikanae Beach (23 February 1921) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029416/image-face-people-living-room Free Image from public domain license The first crossing of the Tararua Range from Levin to Eketahuna. March 4-7 1927: W.H.Walker. From the album: Across the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028333/image-face-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Excursions from Woodside : 1930-1931 (07 November 1930) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028493/excursions-from-woodside-1930-1931-07-november-1930-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Te Kowhatu-o-Hatupatu, on roadside .... (08 February 1960) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028767/kowhatu-o-hatupatu-roadside-08-february-1960-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license The picnic at Clive Grange. February 27, 1914: The blue cap. From the album: Family photographs [1913] (1914) by Leslie… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028107/image-face-person-art Free Image from public domain license Group at Fairground - multiple swing carousel ... by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028404/group-fairground-multiple-swing-carousel-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Clifford and Vivian on Brownie in cow paddock, Aug 1908 (August 1908) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028438/image-horse-cow-person Free Image from public domain license Curio Bay, north head from middle of the embayment (24 March 1959-13 April1959) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028430/image-plant-person-sky Free Image from public domain license Celmisia spectabilis beds on the summit of Mt Waiopehu, Tararua Range, western side (04 January 1911) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030867/image-prairie-accessory-adult Free Image from public domain license Flowers of the hooded orchid (Pterostylis) from plants growing on clay banks on Levin-Shannon Main Road in Horowhenua County… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030854/image-flower-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Levin A and P show - Four circus girls (29 January 1938) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030360/levin-and-show-four-circus-girls-29-january-1938-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Monowai leaving Queen's wharf (06 March 1956) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029885/monowai-leaving-queens-wharf-06-march-1956-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Tongariro National Park, August 1925 : Whakapapa, Whakaroa (19 August 1925) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028606/image-person-clothing-mountain Free Image from public domain license Family and friends - November 1939 (November 1939) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028156/family-and-friends-november-1939-november-1939-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Beeches on the bank of Hutt River near the bridge at Akatarawa junction (12 April 1963) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031042/image-jungle-shadow-plant Free Image from public domain license Moeraki Boulders - with Moeraki Pt. in distance (24 March 1959-13 April 1959) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030498/image-person-sky-ocean Free Image from public domain license Mangahao Hydro-Electric scheme - 39th and 40th visits : 1924-1925 (1924-1925) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030023/image-people-art-tape Free Image from public domain license Xmas 1914 at Hastings. Boxing Day in Napier to see the Mardi Gras. December 26, 1914: Her favourite - the Green Dragon. From… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028873/image-boxing-1914-1917 Free Image from public domain license Pheasant and nest 4.1.25 (04 January 1925) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029329/pheasant-and-nest-4125-04-january-1925-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Our ride up the Ohau Valley to see the North Block. August 3, 1913: Sylvan shade. From the album: Family photographs [1913]… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13028123/image-face-horse-plant Free Image from public domain license John Herd with Nancy in hand, Ohau River (02 January 1938) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027797/john-herd-with-nancy-hand-ohau-river-02-january-1938-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Adkin collection : Untitled (December 1929-January 1930) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027629/adkin-collection-untitled-december-1929-january-1930-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Multiple trunk of Pohutukawa (Metrosideros tomentosa) with strong development of reddish adventitious roots, Wellington… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031086/image-jungle-face-shadow Free Image from public domain license Olearia rani (O. cunninghami formerly), the forest daisy tree in bloom (Maori : heketara) (03 November 1929) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031065/image-flower-plant-person Free Image from public domain license Fine specimen of the mamaku tree fern (Cyathea medullaris) ... (14 August 1927) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13031020/image-jungle-face-plant Free Image from public domain license Hooded orchid (Pterostylis banksii); Maori : tutukiwi ... (25 October 1929) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030757/image-flower-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Southern end of Kapiti Island with the islets Motungarara and Tahoramaurea (24 March 1959) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030750/image-cloud-people-sky Free Image from public domain license The Ohau Track route into central Tararuas ... (29 May 1927) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030728/the-ohau-track-route-into-central-tararuas-29-may-1927-leslie-adkin Free Image from public domain license Panorama of part of Heretaunga Plains from Te Mata trig ... (09 December 1961) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13030543/image-cloud-plant-people Free Image from public domain license Mangahao Hydro-Electric Scheme, 1921 : 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th visits (1921) by Leslie Adkin. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029631/image-architecture-mining-people-old-pictures Free Image from public domain license The Gannet Colony : The nests are circular mounds of earth and grass with a saucer shaped hollow in the top 22.2.13 (22… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13029569/image-cloud-penguin-person Free Image from public domain license