Leslie Adkin (1888-1964) was a New Zealand geologist, farmer and photographer recognized for his contributions to natural history documentation. He was an active member of the Wellington Philosophical Society and focused on observing and documenting nature through his photography. His subjects ranged from birds, animals and plants to natural landscapes and scenes from farming life. Some of the beautiful images in this collection have been digitally enhanced so you can enjoy them in high quality under the CC0 license.