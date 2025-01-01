A Monograph of The Trogonidae (1835-1838), or Family of Trogons by John Gould (1804-1881) includes 35 hand-colored lithographs of birds. John Gould was an English ornithologist who published monographs on birds, some plates were illustrated by his wife Elizabeth Gould and other artists. These lithographs showcase the vibrancy of birds and their habitat. This collection is available to download for free under the CC0 license. Discover our digitally enhanced Monograph of The Trogonidae design resources here.