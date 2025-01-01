Convolvulus, New Starred (Convolvulus cantabricus stellatus novus) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651659/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Tea Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643976/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Pansies from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651133/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Dianthus Caryophyllus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651649/image-flowers-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Pansy, varieties of (Viola tricolor vars.) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651661/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Cattleya Quinquecolor Orchid from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641961/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Fuchsia, Pillar of Gold from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658797/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Disa Uniflora from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662550/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Fancy Dahlia Gaiety from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16661595/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Silver-variegated Pteris from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651666/image-plant-art-vintage Free Image from public domain license Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651056/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Aquilegia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651003/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Viola cornuta, known as horned pansy or horned violet from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16642067/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Clematis williamsii and Clematis florida from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658706/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Orange Hydrangea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643992/image-paper-flowers-plant Free Image from public domain license Amaryllis Belladonna or the Jersey Lily from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643979/image-green-leaves-rose-flowers Free Image from public domain license Auriculas or Bear's ear from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16642077/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Lilac Persian Cyclamen from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641875/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Scarborough Lily from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662812/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Cineraria from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662793/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Slipperwort, varieties of Shrubby (Calceolaria hybrida vars.) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651716/image-flowers-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Everlasting Flowers from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651690/image-rose-flowers-plant Free Image from public domain license Penstemons from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643952/image-rose-flowers-plant Free Image from public domain license Prairie Pentstemon from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662689/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Rose, Triomphe d'Amiens (Rosa hybrida var.) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651657/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Medinilla from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651023/image-green-leaves-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Pelargonium from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651013/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Matilija Poppy (Romneya coulteri) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16648535/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Azalea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16646428/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Lilium Auratum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643965/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Pansy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16642079/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Nosegay Pelargonium from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641844/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658778/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Coleus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641989/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Hybrid Fuchsia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643953/image-rose-flowers-plant Free Image from public domain license Cineraria hybrida from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651652/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Ageratum Houstonianum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643975/image-flowers-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Pink Achyranthes Verschaffeltii Leaf from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662746/image-flower-plant-tree Free Image from public domain license Hyacinthus orientalis or the common hyacinth from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16646423/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Red Pansy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658773/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Pelargoniums from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651624/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Pinks: Attraction and Device (Dianthus Caryophyllus vars.) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658792/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Adiantum capillus-veneris or the Southern maidenhair fern from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16646432/image-plant-pattern-art Free Image from public domain license Clematis from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658752/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Cyclamen from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658832/image-green-leaves-potted-plant-flower Free Image from public domain license Hypericum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658748/image-flowers-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Clematis from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651107/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Orchid Flower Orchidea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641971/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Crocus sativus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16663960/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Blue Columbine from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662639/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Picotee from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658801/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Pink Azalea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662534/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Lavender and White Rhododendron from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658679/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Lonicera Brachypoda from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658776/image-plant-pattern-art Free Image from public domain license Purple Rhododendron from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651676/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Iris germanica from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658695/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Perez's sea lavender from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651653/image-flowers-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Daffodil from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16646465/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Penstemon or Beardtongues from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641955/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Aquilegia Chrysantha or Golden Columbine from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641969/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Calceolaria arachnoidea from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658712/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license New Picotees from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16661777/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Pink Duchess (Clake) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16648571/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Dwarf Narcissi or Miniature Daffodil from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641938/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Delphinium from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16646382/image-green-leaves-flowers-plant Free Image from public domain license Campanula Medium Calycanthema or Canterbury Bells from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16642028/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Bird's Foot Violet from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651042/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Red Peony from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16663559/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Double Salmon Pelargoniums from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641906/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Hepatica Nobilis from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662806/image-green-leaves-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Blue Sage (Salvia azurea) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16664370/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum Coronarium from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16648549/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Disocactus Mallisonii from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651650/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Tea Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643974/image-rose-flower Free Image from public domain license Japanese Cherry from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643939/image-flower-plant-cherry-blossom Free Image from public domain license Dahlia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658697/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Cypripedium stonei from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641890/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license WInter Crocuses from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641919/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Crimson Pink and Purple Hybrid Tea Rose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16664454/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Oncidium Macranthum Hastiferum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16650949/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Bulley's Primrose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16643996/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Phlox paniculata from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658673/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Rhododendron from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641850/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Verbena also known as vervain or verveine from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16650938/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Lantana camara from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16651084/image-flowers-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Double Zonal Pelargoniums or Geraniums from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641958/image-green-leaves-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Hibiscus rosa sinensis albo-variegatus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16664413/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Primula Japonica or Japanese Primrose from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641940/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Kohleria Flowers from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16663943/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Red spider lily from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16664130/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Odontoglossum Londresboroughianum from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16648610/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Gladiolus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641831/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Blueberry Vines from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662582/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum and Opium Poppy from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658707/image-flower-plant-fruit Free Image from public domain license Hibicus from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16641956/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Ti from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16664152/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Bougainvillea Spectabilis from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662645/image-flower-plant-pattern Free Image from public domain license Camellia from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16662840/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license Diervilla (Weigelia) from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16658807/image-flower-plant-art Free Image from public domain license Picotees Rival Purple from The Floral Magazine (1861-1881) by Worthington G. Smith, John N. Fitch and Walter H. Fitch https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16664008/image-rose-flower-plant Free Image from public domain license