North American Wildflowers (1925) by Mary Vaux Walcott is a collection showcasing 400 hand-drawn watercolor illustrations of wildflowers from across North America. Known as the "Audubon of Botany," Walcott captured the delicate beauty and diversity of florals with artistic elegance. These flower illustrations are available for free download under the CC0 license. Discover our digitally enhanced North American Wildflowers design resources here.