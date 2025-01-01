Donald Trump architectural model, skyscrapers by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298568/donald-trump-architectural-model-skyscrapers-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol at the Jewish Museum by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297968/andy-warhol-the-jewish-museum-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Kenny Sharf i.e. Scharf, pop artist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304186/kenny-sharf-ie-scharf-pop-artist-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license David Letterman, Amy Carter by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299694/david-letterman-amy-carter-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Billy Carter Plains, Georgia by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299288/billy-carter-plains-georgia-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with unidentified women by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296517/andy-warhol-with-unidentified-women-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Dan Aykroyd, actor New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298494/dan-aykroyd-actor-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308031/image-sunset-buildings-water Free Image from public domain license Joan Baez at Anti-draft demonstration, Central Park, Bandshell, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304802/image-american-flag-person-microphones Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297630/image-background-dog-blue Free Image from public domain license Jim Henson, creator, The Muppets by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303082/jim-henson-creator-the-muppets-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305588/image-sunset-animal-bird Free Image from public domain license Can of Billy Beer signed by Billy Carter by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299960/can-billy-beer-signed-billy-carter-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat and pug. Artist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297281/image-dog-baseball-animal Free Image from public domain license Anna Quindlen, author, journalist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296555/anna-quindlen-author-journalist-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Mickey Rooney, actor (shown in "Sugar Babies," NY), Ann Miller by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307543/image-face-people-man Free Image from public domain license Keith Haring, painting Palladium backdrop Palladium night club, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306279/image-person-pattern-art Free Image from public domain license Mississippi John Hurt, blues singer, in NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308770/mississippi-john-hurt-blues-singer-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol painting model car, N.Y. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296603/andy-warhol-painting-model-car-ny-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Joyce Carol Oates author, in Canada by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304907/joyce-carol-oates-author-canada-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Olivia de Havilland actress by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308155/olivia-havilland-actress-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Gold market NY Stock Exchange by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6302012/gold-market-stock-exchange-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Crowds during Pope John Paul II's visit to Shea Stadium, New York City, 1979 by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298516/image-lights-people-stadium Free Image from public domain license Anti-war rally, war moratorium, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297365/anti-war-rally-war-moratorium-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol at the Jewish Museum by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296955/andy-warhol-the-jewish-museum-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti Vietnam war demonstration New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297449/anti-vietnam-war-demonstration-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Joyce Carol Oates author, in Canada by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304998/joyce-carol-oates-author-canada-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Mrs. Dustin Hoffman Anne Byrne by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307806/mrs-dustin-hoffman-anne-byrne-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Mary Miss, sculptor, 1973-1974 New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306429/mary-miss-sculptor-1973-1974-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol polaroid; polavision by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296899/andy-warhol-polaroid-polavision-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Models Liz Claiborne, fashion designer by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308935/models-liz-claiborne-fashion-designer-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Jim Henson, full-length portrait, seated, surrounded by his Muppets by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301855/image-face-person-film-strip Free Image from public domain license Dan Aykroyd on set of MTV Music Television, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6300010/dan-aykroyd-set-mtv-music-television-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license LaGuardia Airport, New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304185/laguardia-airport-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Billy i.e. William Friedkin by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298874/billy-ie-william-friedkin-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license The Beatles, The Ed Sullivan Show New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297498/the-beatles-the-sullivan-show-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Liberace at Rockefeller Center, 50th, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306039/liberace-rockefeller-center-50th-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Nicorette (nicotin resin complex) by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308812/nicorette-nicotin-resin-complex-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Nixon 1968 election night, Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308682/image-face-people-microphone Free Image from public domain license Luciano Pavarotti, opera star by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308045/luciano-pavarotti-opera-star-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, night view by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306259/image-lights-building-city Free Image from public domain license Dorothy Anstett, Miss USA, 1968 by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6300040/dorothy-anstett-miss-usa-1968-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti-war rally, war moratorium, NYC (1969) by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297730/anti-war-rally-war-moratorium-nyc-1969-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol at the Jewish Museum by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297359/andy-warhol-the-jewish-museum-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti-nuclear demonstration, Wall St., 1982, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297357/image-person-man-adult Free Image from public domain license Anti Vietnam war demonstration New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296683/anti-vietnam-war-demonstration-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Holy Mass in Czestochowa monastery Poland by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303441/holy-mass-czestochowa-monastery-poland-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Aerial view of Manhattan Bridge and Brooklyn Bridge, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297790/image-light-buildings-water Free Image from public domain license Anti-Smith demonstration, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299564/anti-smith-demonstration-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti-war rally, war moratorium, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298332/anti-war-rally-war-moratorium-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Miami Beach or Ft. Lauderdale, Florida by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308887/miami-beach-ft-lauderdale-florida-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol painting model car New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298248/andy-warhol-painting-model-car-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license McGraw Hill Building in N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306417/mcgraw-hill-building-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti-war rally, war moratorium, NYC by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299372/anti-war-rally-war-moratorium-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Boy selling souvenir, Hebron, West Bank by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298388/boy-selling-souvenir-hebron-west-bank-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Man using metal detector on beach, Fort Lauderdale Florida by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306971/image-palm-tree-plant-face Free Image from public domain license Memorial for Dr. King Rally honoring Martin Luther King, Jr., Central Park, New York City by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306437/image-people-microphone-man Free Image from public domain license Old people Senior citizens, N.Y.C. by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308724/old-people-senior-citizens-nyc-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Joyce Carol Oates, author, in Canada by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6305143/joyce-carol-oates-author-canada-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti Vietnam war demonstration New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297950/anti-vietnam-war-demonstration-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Dr. Robert Batcha, Director of Museum of Broadcasting New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6299136/image-book-person-art Free Image from public domain license The Beatles, The Ed Sullivan Show New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297496/the-beatles-the-sullivan-show-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Andy Warhol with Cincinnati reds hat. Artist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297353/andy-warhol-with-cincinnati-reds-hat-artist-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Anti Vietnam war demonstration New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6296651/anti-vietnam-war-demonstration-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license James Meredith civil rights activist by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6304968/james-meredith-civil-rights-activist-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Beverly Sills, opera singer, in "Manon" by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6297972/beverly-sills-opera-singer-manon-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license Beach in Herzlea i.e. Herzliya, Israel by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016). https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6298071/beach-herzlea-ie-herzliya-israel-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016 Free Image from public domain license