The Caterpillars' Wonderful Transformation and Strange Flower Food (1713-1717) or Der rupsen begin, voedzel en wonderbaare verandering, features hand colored illustrations from an 18th-century publication, showcasing the wonderful change of caterpillars including their origins, food and metamorphosis. This collection is available to download for free under the CC0 license. Discover our digitally enhanced The Caterpillars' Wonderful Transformation design resources here.