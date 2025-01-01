William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825–1905) was a French painter associated with Academic Realism, renowned for his technique and masterful depictions of the human figure. Bouguereau's paintings emphasize classical themes, focusing on mythological, religious, and genre scenes, often portraying women and children with lifelike detail, as seen in works like Nymphs and Satyr and The Birth of Venus. We have gathered Bouguereau's public domain paintings, available for free download under the CC0 license.