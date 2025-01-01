Bristlecone pine in the Spring Mountains, North Loop Trail, Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Humboldt-Toiyabe…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035031/photo-image-tree-woods-forestFree Image from public domain license Lightning, Wildfire, and Rainbows all came together in the Jacks Valley, Jacks Fire-Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035072/photo-image-light-rainbow-fireFree Image from public domain license The world's oldest trees, Bristlecone Pines, in the Inyo National Forest, California. The trees range from 4,000 to 5,000 years old. View of the Milky Way over Cathedral Rock, seen from the Cathedral Rock Trailhead on Back O' Beyond Road, Coconino National Forest, Arizona. Morning misty clouds settle in East Clear Creek, Coconino National Forest, Arizona. Fall colors down a dirt road in the Cub River Area. Mount Baker–Snoqualmie National Forest, Washington. View of the Milky Way over Cathedral Rock, seen from the Cathedral Rock Trailhead on Back O' Beyond Road, Coconino National Forest, Arizona. Frozen trees at the summit of Maiden Peak on the Willamette National Forest. Red Pine Lake in Little Cottonwood Canyon on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in Utah. Aspen clones variation at Twin Ponds, Richfield Ranger District, Fishlake National Forest, USA. iPhone wallpaper winter landscape background, HD nature image. LeConte Seal. Tongass National Forest, Alaska. Milky Way from the Commissary Ridge Spike Camp during the Fall Creek RX. Caribou-Targhee National Forest, USA. Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Arizona, USA. Red Barn with Eagle Cap Wilderness Mountain in Background, Wallowa Whitman National Forest. Enterprise and Joseph Oregon. Deschutes National Forest Broken Top Soda Creek. Great sand dunes at national park & preserve. Glass globe reflecting the Grand Tetons. Forest in Coast Range, Siuslaw National Forest Historic Photo. Fall colors in the Ruby Mountains, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. HD wallpaper winter landscape, nature image background. Moonrise over Sitka Ranger District, Tongass National Forest, Alaska. Amanita muscaria, the fly agaric mushroom. Morning misty clouds settle in East Clear Creek, Coconino National Forest, Arizona, August 1, 2012. Full moon over Coconino NF. Credit: Coconino National Forest. Horseback riding on public lands isn't just a summertime hobby. Near belly deep snow isn't enough to stop this rider. Eruption of Mt St Helens May 18, 1980, Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Scott Lake and Three Sisters in Autumn, Willamette National Forest. Indian encampment along Columbia River. Tony Grove on the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail. Coos Bay Snowstorm, OR Jan 25, 1911, Siuslaw National Forest Historic Photo. Bison in snowy Yellowstone national park, USA. In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, west of the continental divide and just south of the Canadian border, lies the 2.4 million acre Flathead National Forest. Rails Buckled after Trestle Fire, Pe Ell, WA 1926. The Sun Shines on Chapel Rock. Credit: Coconino National Forest. Fresh Utah Snowflake, a Stellar Dendrite. Ogden Ranger District, UT. Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, USA. National Park of American Samoa. Man wearing a helmet in the forest for forest management. Native American Baby on Mothers Back, Columbia NF, WA 1937. Dogs, Cooper and Kody, take a break amidst an amazing vista in the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest, Washington. Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument is one of several Dark Sky Places neighboring the Coconino National Forest. An anchored commercial fishing troller enjoys some serenity in Roosevelt Harbor on Zarembo Island. September 9, 2019. Lolo National Forest Fires, 2017, Montana: Rice Ridge. Deschutes National Forest, old growth ponderosa pine stand. In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, west of the continental divide and just south of the Canadian border, lies the 2.4 million acre Flathead National Forest. Near Laurance Lake Mt Hood National Forest, Oregon, June 29, 2017. Chelan Fires; First Creek Fire, Okanogan-Wenatchee NF, WA, 2015. Fall Color at Mt Hood, Mt Hood National Forest. Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Alpine Loop, USA. Deschutes National Forest Mt. Bachelor winter. In the heart of the Rocky Mountains, west of the continental divide and just south of the Canadian border, lies the 2.4 million acre Flathead National Forest. Located in Western Wyoming, the Bridger-Teton offers more than 3.4 million acres of public land for your outdoor recreation. Shiras Moose Hoodoo Lake. Lolo National Forest, Selway Wilderness area, Idaho. (Forest Service photo by K. D. Swan). Dead tree detail, Buckhorn Wilderness on the Olympic National Forest. Photo by Matthew Tharp. Zedds Meadow accented by Thousand Lake Mountain in the background, Fishlake National Forest. Washington Fire near Markleeville, California. Beautiful morning shot of trees casting shadows on the mist as the morning sun rises near East Clear Creek, Coconino National Forest, Arizona. RR Timber Trestle, NPRR Spur, WA 1918 Prentiss. Reflection of Mt Hood in Frog Lake on the Mt Hood National Forest. Carrizo Plain National Monument, USA. Red Barns and Mountains at Joseph, Wallowa Whitman National Forest, Enterprise and Joseph Oregon Scenery in the Wallowa Mountains. The world's oldest trees, Bristlecone Pines, in the Inyo National Forest, California. The trees range from 4,000 to 5,000 years old. MSH82 Mount St. Helens Reflection Across Spirit Lake, Gifford Pinchot NF, WA Gifford Pinchot National Forest Historic Photo. Mt Hood National Forest, Trillium Lake. Thor's Well, Cape Perpetua, Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon. (USDA Forest Service photo by Cecilio Ricardo). Burning slash pile on the Bureau of Land Management's Trout Springs Prescribed Fire in southwest Idaho. Windy days create beautiful wavelets at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada. This unique photo captures a rare moment.