Old Corps/New Corps. Sgt. Chesty XIII, official mascot of the U.S. Marine Corps, right, stares down his successor Recruit…
Halloween jack o lantern made with carved pumpkins. Original public domain image from Flickr
Never ForgetTo those affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and those who fought and died to protect our freedom since…
Just Hanging Out. A Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit…
Marines with Company E, Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, use their boots to lift barbed wire…
Light Show. An AV-8B Harrier with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit…
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier assigned to the Mobile Strike Force Kandak fires a RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade…
Boom, Baby! U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, conduct a demolition…
Playing With Fire. Flames explode behind the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' F/A-18 Hornets during the night portion of the 2014…
Under Old Glory. Marines gather under the American Flag during a change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station…
Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Thousands of people came to Washington during Memorial Day weekend to pay…
A Marine looks back during a patrol to check on the rest of the Marines
Into the Wild Blue. Marines jump out of the back of a KC-130J Hercules while conducting aerial delivery training during…
Finishing Touches. Cpl. David Merrifield, assigned to 8th Engineer Support Battalion, puts the finishing touches on an…
DowntimeThis graphite drawing depicting U.S. Marines was created on 11X 17 Hot Press paper.
Marines hard at work. For the wrench-turners working in the 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, Motor Transportation…
Palm Tree Stroll. Original public domain image from Flickr
MV-22 Osprey flies over the Arch Grounds during a Marine Air Ground Task Force demonstration at Marine Week 2011
Santa's Helpers♫ Up on the rooftop five Marines pause, with their M249 SAWs. ♫(U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl.…
View from the Office
Bang, Bang!
Watch Your Head
Let Sleeping Dogs Lie. The squad stopped to rest in an abandoned compound. All of the Marines and Afghan soldiers were…
Suppressive Fire
Fetch, Fido. Doc, an improvised explosive device detection dog (IDD) with the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, retrieves a…
It's Gettin' Hot in Here. Marines with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron…
Physiotherapy & rehabilitation Instagram post template, editable design
Nearly 21,000 runners crossed the start line at this year's Marine Corps Marathon. The 26.2-mile race took participants on a…
CoastingA Wounded Warrior swims laps during practice for the 2012 Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton…
Nearly 21,000 runners crossed the start line at this year's Marine Corps Marathon. The 26.2-mile race took participants on a…
Battling the Blaze. Marines battle a huge blaze during a pit fuel fire training exercise at the burn pit on Marine Corps Air…
Destroyed houses and debris rest in a Japanese neighborhood.
Ohana Hug. Sgt. Jacob Shepherd, a wireman with the 3rd Marine Regiment Embedded Training Team and a 26-year-old native of…
Poolees with Recruiting Station Lansing participate in a morning motivational run at Fort Custer near Battle Creek…
Marine veteran Cpl. Sebastion Gallegos, a San Antonio native, warms up for the shot put with a medicine ball during practice…
Pistol. U.S. Marines assigned to Mobile Strike Force Team, II Marine Headquarters Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force…
Freedom Horns. The U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps performs during a Friday Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington…
Cheesin'A young boy smiles for the camera while Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Dixon, a Navy corpsman with Guard Force, 1st…
Nearly 21,000 runners crossed the start line at this years Marine Corps Marathon.
Marine's Best Friend. Azra, a military working dog aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. Original public domain…
Slice and Dice. A U.S. Marine with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Maritime Raid Force practices breaching techniques…
A child watches as U.S. Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment patrol during Operation Cobra's Anger…
Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft…