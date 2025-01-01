A young Somali girl holds a basketball during a practice session in Mogadishu on June 6. Banned under the extremist group…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373149/free-photo-image-refugee-africa-girl-africa-happy-smiling-womanFree Image from public domain license A girl stands in an IDP camp on the outskirts of Belet Weyne on February 20. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372904/free-photo-image-child-poverty-refugee-girl-africaFree Image from public domain license A young Somali girl waits inside a tent where Ugandan soldiers and doctors serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373053/free-photo-image-face-happy-muslimFree Image from public domain license A journalist films a press briefing addressed by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373017/free-photo-image-scene-camera-blackFree Image from public domain license A young girl with her baby brother in an IDP camp near the town of Jowhar, Somalia, on December 14. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372965/free-photo-image-child-poverty-refugee-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Students sit in a class at a school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September 25. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372955/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license A Somali girl walks down a road at sunset in an IDP camp near the town of Jowhar. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372746/free-photo-image-sun-kid-outdoors-african-kidsFree Image from public domain license Children play football next to an IDP camp in Mogadishu, Somalia, on August 19.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373144/free-photo-image-people-africa-football-refugeeFree Image from public domain license Make shift houses in Internal Displaced Camp outside of Beled weyne Capital of Hiran Region, Somalia. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372739/free-photo-image-refugee-cells-crowdedFree Image from public domain license A team of surgeons, anesthetists and nurses perform cleft lip and palate surgery on a patient at the c, on August 30, 2018.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372990/free-photo-image-doctor-operation-general-surgeryFree Image from public domain license A nurse stands in Banadir Hospital on World Aids Day in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 December 2014. To mark the day, Banadir…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373024/free-photo-image-hijab-religion-africaFree Image from public domain license Freshly caught tuna fish are lined up for sale inside Mogadishu's fish market in the Somali. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372698/free-photo-image-tuna-animal-marketFree Image from public domain license A UN helicopter carrying Prime Minister Abdiweli and his delegation depart from Tiyeglow following a visit to the recently…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372889/free-photo-image-refugee-army-helicopter-africaFree Image from public domain license Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at the Arbaca Rukun mosque in the old district of Hamarweyne in Mogadishu. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372712/free-photo-image-festival-masjid-mosqueFree Image from public domain license A flight attendant poses for a photograph inside Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways at Adan Adde International Airport…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373137/free-photo-image-stewardess-career-woman-flight-attendantFree Image from public domain license A female soccer player dribbles a ball during a training session for Golden Girls Football Club in Mogadishu, Somalia on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373122/free-photo-image-soccer-soccer-player-africaFree Image from public domain license A Somali boy jumps between to old fishing boats above Mogadishu's fishing harbour near the fish market in the Somali…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373157/free-photo-image-somali-building-africaFree Image from public domain license A young boy carries away a box of food from a food distribution center in Afgoye, Somalia, on August 4th.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373155/free-photo-image-refugee-african-kids-food-aidFree Image from public domain license Chickens at the Somali Poultry Farm in Mogadishu, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372707/free-photo-image-farm-animal-africa-agricultureFree Image from public domain license Yasmin Ali Hassan, a pupil at Ahmed Bin Hanbal Primary and Secondary School poses for a photo in Kismaayo town, Jubbaland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373111/free-photo-image-african-teen-girls-black-people-studentFree Image from public domain license A young boy writes in his excercise book during class at as school run by the Abdi Hawa Center in the Afgoye corridor of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372975/free-photo-image-classroom-kid-school-black-kidFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372993/free-photo-image-classroom-student-sittingFree Image from public domain license A Somali boy reads from the board during English class. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372744/free-photo-image-school-room-africa-boardFree Image from public domain license A soldier's helmet rests on a post above some sandbags at an army base in El Baraf, Somalia. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372722/free-photo-image-military-africa-armyFree Image from public domain license A boy flys his homemade kite at an IDP camp near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 28, 2016. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372928/free-photo-image-child-smile-somaliFree Image from public domain license Ugandan soldiers serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) play football with young Somali boys in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372903/free-photo-image-nature-africa-tankFree Image from public domain license An SNA soldier rests on the frontline with his rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher beside him during an advance towards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372704/free-photo-image-war-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license People walk through an IDP camp near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372729/free-photo-image-pollution-abaya-somali-africaFree Image from public domain license A doctor examines a young girl's eyes at a hospital run by Dr. Hawa in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September 25.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372958/free-photo-image-learning-african-patient-public-domainFree Image from public domain license A doctor speaks to a young boy before examining him at a hospital run by Dr. Hawa in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372964/free-photo-image-african-patient-black-people-sick-personFree Image from public domain license Set up by the regional administration in December last year and with funding from US Aid through the International…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373046/free-photo-image-african-man-working-africa-nurseFree Image from public domain license A young Somali girl looks out of a tent at an IDP camp near the town of Jowhar on December 14. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373033/free-photo-image-poverty-africa-cc0Free Image from public domain license A Somali man lifts weights at a gym in the Hamar Weyne district of Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372747/free-photo-image-africa-back-cc0Free Image from public domain license A Somali girl reads from the blackboard during an English class at the Abdi Hawa Centre in the Afgoye corridor on 25…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373002/free-photo-image-child-classroom-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Grade one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373119/free-photo-image-reading-muslim-girl-black-peopleFree Image from public domain license A boy flys his homemade kite at an IDP camp near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 28, 2016. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372938/free-photo-image-child-fly-africaFree Image from public domain license A lab technician checks a blood sample for malaria in Barawe, Somalia, on August 23, 2016. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372929/free-photo-image-laboratory-africa-baraweFree Image from public domain license Capt. Charles Waruru, with his co-pilot, pose a photograph at Adan Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia on 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373131/free-photo-image-airplane-aircraft-flightFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373010/free-photo-image-woman-africa-boyFree Image from public domain license Somali student in blue khimaar.Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373146/free-photo-image-religion-africa-dressFree Image from public domain license A presenter at Radio Shabelle reads the news. With a population that is still one of the world's poorest, radio continues to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372922/free-photo-image-computer-podcast-africaFree Image from public domain license University students wait in Banadir hospital before receiving an HIV test on World Aids Day in the Somali capital of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372875/free-photo-image-refugee-healthcare-africaFree Image from public domain license A delegate casts her vote during the electoral process to choose members of the Lower House of the Somali federal Parliament…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373110/free-photo-image-women-vote-africa-burkaFree Image from public domain license A doctor looks at a cut on a young boy's head at a hospital run by Dr. Hawa in the Afgoye corridor of Somalia on September…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372969/free-photo-image-africa-boy-careerFree Image from public domain license Mogadishu University students from the Faculty of Health in a laboratory session at the university in Somalia. AMISOM Photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373021/free-photo-image-science-lab-teenager-schoolFree Image from public domain license Somali children take lessons on the Quran at a Madrasa in Isbahaysiga mosque on June 16, 2015 as muslims prepare for the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373069/free-photo-image-classroom-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license A young Somali boy greets a Ugandan soldier serving with The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in the central Somali…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373147/free-photo-image-uganda-africa-soilFree Image from public domain license Somali boys sit in class at a school in El Baraf, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372726/free-photo-image-school-room-africa-blackboardFree Image from public domain license Nasra Agil, the owner of Mogadishu's first dollar store, stands among her products in the Somali capital on 20 January 2014.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372982/free-photo-image-hijab-muslim-africaFree Image from public domain license A worker at the Somali Poultry Farm in Mogadishu stands between two rows of chickens in one of the farm's chicken coops on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372999/free-photo-image-food-meat-farm-worker-agricultureFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372994/free-photo-image-young-africa-exam-students-schoolFree Image from public domain license Women wave Somali flags during a celebration to mark Somalia's Independence Day at Konis stadium in Mogadishu on July 1.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373150/free-photo-image-africa-burka-burqaFree Image from public domain license A mother and daughter stand with their herd of goats in El Baraf, Somalia, on March 5. El Baraf was liberated from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372948/free-photo-image-hijab-woman-africa-agricultureFree Image from public domain license Female members of Mogadishu neighbourhood watch teams practise during a training programme designed by the African Union…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372970/free-photo-image-karate-sport-martial-artsFree Image from public domain license Somali children hold their shirts aloft to dry in the wind at Lido Beach in the Abdul-Aziz district of the Somali capital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372902/free-photo-image-child-africa-boyFree Image from public domain license A young girl stands near a herd of goats in the town of El Baraf, Somalia, on March 5. El Baraf was liberated from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372934/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-childFree Image from public domain license A grade 7 student photographed through a window at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373123/free-photo-image-refugee-girl-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license A young boy lies in the AMISOM Level II hospital on July 8 after having been wounded during fighting in Kismayo, Somalia. AU…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373162/free-photo-image-child-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license A participant speaks during a dialogue on 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence in Mogadishu, Somalia on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373088/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-conferenceFree Image from public domain license A woman walks down the street just after sunrise in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372756/free-photo-image-muslim-african-woman-abaya-somaliFree Image from public domain license Surgeons stitch up a patient after an operation at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 4. AU UN IST PHOTO /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373030/free-photo-image-surgery-africa-banaadirFree Image from public domain license A girl stands in an IDP camp on the outskirts of Belet Weyne on February 20. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372912/free-photo-image-africa-belet-weyne-campFree Image from public domain license Somali women pose for a photo after Eid al-Adha prayers. AMISOM Photo/Fardosa Hussein. Hamar weyne, Mogadishu, Somalia, July…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708777/photo-image-public-domain-women-peopleFree Image from public domain license Form one students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373004/free-photo-image-child-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license An African Union soldier stands guard at a base in Janaale, Somalia, on March 21 ahead of a planned offensive by the African…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373028/free-photo-image-uganda-advance-africaFree Image from public domain license A grade one student reads a lesson on the blackboard at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373121/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license A group of Nigerian women take part in a dance during celebrations to mark Africa Day held at the AMISOM headquarters in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373109/free-photo-image-gather-africa-cc0Free Image from public domain license A nurse watches as a doctor performs minor surgery in order to remove a lymphatic cyst at the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373076/free-photo-image-africa-career-cc0Free Image from public domain license A malnourished child looks up at a scale as he's weighed and treated for malnourishment at Banadir hospital in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373102/free-photo-image-child-malnutrition-africa-boyFree Image from public domain license Somali students listen to their teacher in the class at the Somali National University in the capital Mogadishu on October…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372896/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-classroomFree Image from public domain license A surgeon stands in the hallway of Banadir hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on February 4. AU UN IST PHOTO / Tobin Jones.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373045/free-photo-image-africa-banaadir-hospitalFree Image from public domain license A student listens to her teacher in class at the Somali National University in the capital Mogadishu on October 23rd, 2014.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372883/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-classFree Image from public domain license A student sits an exam at SIMAD University, one of the private universities in Mogadishu, Somalia on January 2, 2016. AMISOM…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372939/free-photo-image-classroom-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license Men pray at a mosque in Mogadishu, Somalia, during the holy month of Ramadan. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372732/free-photo-image-worship-crowd-africaFree Image from public domain license A woman holds the Somali flag at Mogadishu International Airport during a ceremony held 25 March to recieve the casket…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373057/free-photo-image-africa-burka-burqaFree Image from public domain license A child headers a ball during practice at the FIFA Football Festival in Mogadishu, Somalia, on August 19.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373138/free-photo-image-africa-football-academyFree Image from public domain license A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, puts on a face mask before attending to a patient in the hospital's ER on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373049/free-photo-image-hijab-nurse-medicine-womanFree Image from public domain license A soldier belonging to the Somali National Army sits at the group's headquarters in Kismayo, Somalia, on September 21.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372974/free-photo-image-face-africa-amisomFree Image from public domain license Grade 7 students at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in Wadajir district, Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373006/free-photo-image-africa-african-blackFree Image from public domain license A girl reads a community policing poster during a town hall meeting at the Shibis district headquarters jointly organised by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373072/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license A young Somali woman looks on as a Ugandan police officer serving as part of a Formed Police Unit (FPU) with the African…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372921/free-photo-image-young-person-africa-amisomFree Image from public domain license A herd of camels at a livestock market in Beletweyne, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372728/free-photo-image-africa-animal-beletweyneFree Image from public domain license Members of the Somali parliament, representatives of civil society organizations and members of the National Independent…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373013/free-photo-image-africa-muslim-cc0Free Image from public domain license New parliamentarians are sworn in during an inauguration ceremony for members of Somalia's Upper House and the House of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372723/free-photo-image-africa-belief-bookFree Image from public domain license An internally displaced Somali woman holds her malnourished child fitted with a nasogastric tube inside a ward dedicated for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373089/free-photo-image-malnutrition-africa-babyFree Image from public domain license A delegate casts her vote during the electoral process to choose members of the Lower House of the Federal Parliament in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373092/free-photo-image-election-hijab-africaFree Image from public domain license A grade 7 student photographed through a window at Mohamud Hilowle Primary and Secondary School during a class session in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372983/free-photo-image-muslim-africa-africanFree Image from public domain license A soldier serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) takes up a defensive position during a firefight 22…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373050/free-photo-image-afgoye-africa-african-union-mission-somaliaFree Image from public domain license A member of Ras Kambani, a local militia allied with the Kenya Defense Forces in Kismayo city, sits guard over a meeting at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372909/free-photo-image-africa-african-union-amisomFree Image from public domain license Somalian girls, students studying at school. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708889/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidFree Image from public domain license Politicians and Somali elders attend the signing of the Baidoa Six State Agreement at Villa Somalia in the country's capital…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372891/free-photo-image-africa-burqa-cc0Free Image from public domain license Young Somali girls sit in class at a school in El Baraf, Somalia, on March 5. The town was liberated from the terrorist…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3372941/free-photo-image-africa-classroom-african-womanFree Image from public domain license Two women discuss during a meeting with United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia (SRSG)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373154/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license Invigilator monitors students sitting for their Primary Education Certificate examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 26…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708769/photo-image-public-domain-people-kidsFree Image from public domain license Girl students check their names on a list outside an examination center for Primary Education Certificate examinations in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708887/photo-image-public-domain-woman-certificateFree Image from public domain license A woman listens during a meeting with United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia (SRSG)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373143/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license Senior officials of the Federal Government of Somalia and Federal Member States, members of civil society organizations at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373016/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license The Somali Women Development Center (SWDC), legal adviser Zahra Mohamed Ahmed demonstrates during the Ceebla Crisis Line…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373074/free-photo-image-africa-cc0-creative-commonsFree Image from public domain license Somalian woman teacher writing on chalkboard. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708881/photo-image-public-domain-woman-personFree Image from public domain license A teacher conducts a mathematics lesson at Ganane Primary and Secondary School in Kismayo, Somalia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3373064/free-photo-image-teaching-education-africa-black-teacherFree Image from public domain license