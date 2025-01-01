A contractor makes adjustments to the wind turbine 120 feet above Buckhorn Recreation Area at Black Butte Lake, a U.S. Army…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030859/photo-image-business-people-skyFree Image from public domain license Construction in New OrleansNEW ORLEANS — An evening photo of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' work on the T-Wall in St. Bernard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036727/photo-image-person-construction-carFree Image from public domain license New York City firefighters after 9/11 attacksNEW YORK — New York City firefighters take a much needed break during emergency…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030877/photo-image-people-construction-manFree Image from public domain license Frost on retreat channel fence at Cave RunFrost on the retreat channel fence at Cave Run Lake Photo by: Gary Long. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036738/photo-image-bird-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license Manson Construction Company pumps material from the Oceanside Harbor entrance channel onto the beach just south of the San…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030864/photo-image-people-water-constructionFree Image from public domain license Addicks and Barker dams project team visits Folsom Dam auxiliary spillwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030858/photo-image-business-construction-buildingFree Image from public domain license Port of Baltimore welcomes first container 'megaship' via new Panama Canalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030871/photo-image-business-public-domain-shipFree Image from public domain license Kaiserslautern Schools track, field and MPR near completion. The new track, sports field, grandstands, bus parking…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030857/photo-image-green-landscape-grassFree Image from public domain license CHEASAPEAKE, Va. - A contractor repairs chipped gear teeth on the North Landing Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030870/photo-image-people-construction-manFree Image from public domain license During construction on Libby Army Airfield's new south ramp Dec. 18, 1st Lt. Luke Ritzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030876/photo-image-people-concrete-constructionFree Image from public domain license Scrapers crawl over new levee to relocate old levee material from backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030873/photo-image-construction-car-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Coast Guard helicopter. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648490/photo-image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Housing renovations continue at Incirlik. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036438/housing-renovations-continue-incirlikFree Image from public domain license Largest ship to ever call on Savannah, Georgia, passes the city for the first time.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036552/photo-image-water-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Educators participate in CSS Georgia Teachers Institute at Georgia Tech in Savannahhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036678/photo-image-technology-wine-bottleFree Image from public domain license USACE emergency operations teammate looks over the rubble at Ground Zero after the 9/11 attackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036544/photo-image-logo-person-natureFree Image from public domain license Removing Joplin tornado debris on July 4JOPLIN, Missouri — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors work July 4, 2011 to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036523/photo-image-public-domain-united-statesFree Image from public domain license Long Beach Island Restorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036711/long-beach-island-restorationView license Belted Kingfisher at C.J. Brown Dam and ReservoirA beautiful Belted Kingfisher at C.J. Brown Dam and Reservoir in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036746/photo-image-bird-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Addicks and Barker dams project team visits Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036436/photo-image-person-constructionFree Image from public domain license Members of the Arizona Branch of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Regulatory Division make a compliance…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036737/photo-image-nature-water-buildingFree Image from public domain license Chipping ]excess concreteARLINGTON, Va. — Luis Vasquez, with Forrester Construction Company, chips excess concrete from one…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036454/photo-image-person-constructionFree Image from public domain license LTG Semonite visits Charleston DistrictAerial photo during tour of the Charleston Harbor and the Port of Charleston. (US…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036740/photo-image-water-public-domain-shipFree Image from public domain license First Phase of Port Monmouth, NJ Coastal Storm Management Project Begins With Dune and Beach Construction (7-1-14)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036773/photo-image-ocean-wood-birdFree Image from public domain license Rollin' on the riverThe American Queen riverboat departs Newburgh Locks and Dam on the Ohio River. (U.S. Army Corps of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036422/photo-image-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Green tree frogA green tree frog was spotted during a National Public Lands Day event at Cave Run Lake, Morehead, Ky. Green…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036780/photo-image-nature-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Savannah PortSAVANNAH, Ga. — A view of the Georgia Ports Authority Garden City Terminal in Savannah, Ga., July 25, 2012.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036453/photo-image-students-waterFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District was back at Unity Island, Buffalo, New York conducting a baseline fish survey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4036426/photo-image-person-nature-waterFree Image from public domain license