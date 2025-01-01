Underwater beauty at Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031085/photo-image-background-ocean-plantFree Image from public domain license Wayag island, Raja Ampat, Indonesia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031105/photo-image-background-ocean-natureFree Image from public domain license Tourist boats queue up off Sabong Beach, Palawan, Philippines. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201675/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-skyFree Image from public domain license Farm area in Chainpur, Bajhang District, Nepal. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201547/photo-image-public-domain-mountainFree Image from public domain license Injured and sick elephant, Sauraha, Chitwan District, Nepal, November 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198550/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license A traditional boat anchored off the coast of acehUSAID photo. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031503/photo-image-people-waterFree Image from public domain license Integrated Reading Activity in Bamako, Mali. Students during the reading class at Darsalam School in Bamako supported by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051311/image-public-domain-kid-personFree Image from public domain license Menuju laut. Photo courtesy of USAID SEA. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031485/photo-image-ocean-person-natureFree Image from public domain license Aesthetic nature background, wheat field during sunset photo. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201641/photo-image-aesthetic-background-plantFree Image from public domain license Nepal's hillside, houses on a mountain. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201561/photo-image-background-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license Elephant collecting grass in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, November 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198463/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license Elephants at sunset in Sauraha, Chitwan District, Nepal. November 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198475/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license Integrated Reading Activity in Bamako, Mali. Darsalam School in Bamako supported by USAID Selective Integrated Reading…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050905/image-face-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license Black tip shark in Morotai. Photo credit: Alex Westover of USAID SEA. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076770/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-natureFree Image from public domain license The Siti River in Chainpur, Bajhang District, Nepal. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201589/photo-image-background-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license Women in West Africa village carrying baskets filled with Shea butter fruits. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048755/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license African elephant in the jungle. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048756/photo-image-public-domain-trees-natureFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051114/image-face-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license Endangered tribe, Batwa Pygmies people celebrating, Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda, September 2017. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198600/photo-image-public-domain-black-personFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051302/image-public-domain-child-personFree Image from public domain license West Africa village women sourcing Shea butter fruits. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048761/photo-image-public-domain-person-foodFree Image from public domain license Musahar kid playing on swing, Sauraha, Chitwan District, Nepal, November 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198526/photo-image-public-domain-shadow-kidFree Image from public domain license USAID Jalin supports MNH during COVID-19, Ms Turmini hold her baby before got vaccine in Midwife kussudiati private clinic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4076768/photo-image-public-domain-covid-childFree Image from public domain license Ghana young women. Young women in ceremonial dress at a community health event sponsored by USAID. (USAID/Kasia McCormick)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050781/image-public-domain-kid-peopleFree Image from public domain license Ghana school under the trees. School under the trees in the Northern Region Ghana. (USAID/A. Kauffeld). Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050797/image-face-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain license A young girl pictured with her friends, Nigeria. For 17-year-old Aisha Mohammed, education is playing a vital role in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051309/image-public-domain-kid-peopleFree Image from public domain license Building Peace Across Borders in East Africa. Members of women’s forums are enjoying their newfound voice and role in cross…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051301/image-face-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license Paprika pepper farmer in Tanzania. A farmer shows off her crop of paprika peppers in Mang'alali village, Iranga region.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048753/photo-image-public-domain-plant-handsFree Image from public domain license Africa, Tunisia, Gafsa. Selem works at the Marn-Tex Textile garment factory, a supplier to Benetton clothing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051103/image-public-domain-person-womenFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051276/image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051305/image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Somali Youth Learners Initiative Teacher Training. Teacher training in Mogadishu and Garowe. Our Somali Youth Learners…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050917/image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license Batwa Pygmies tribe, Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda, September 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198480/photo-image-public-domain-kid-blackFree Image from public domain license School Health Reading Program, Uganda. USAID's School Health Reading Program has trained more than 26,000 teachers from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050907/image-public-domain-children-peopleFree Image from public domain license In Malle woreda of South Omo, a region inhabited mainly by pastoralists, children enjoy water access for the first time from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051327/image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain license Elephant walking down street in Sauraha, Chitwan District, Nepal, November 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198530/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Standard I students at Mikumi Primary School participate in a phonics lesson.As part of USAID’sTusome Pamoja (Let’s Read…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051318/image-public-domain-people-roomFree Image from public domain license Sierra Leone Elections. USAID in Sierra Leone works to increase participation in social, political and economic activities…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051110/image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Learning to read and write, Nigeria. Damisa Rahila, a volunteer of the USAID funded SMILE activity teaches children In…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051310/image-public-domain-kid-peopleFree Image from public domain license Banana farmer in Honde Valley, Zimbabwe Credit: USAID Zimbabwe June 2017 Doreen Hove. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050922/image-public-domain-plant-personFree Image from public domain license Elephants bathe in river. Sauraha, Chitwan District, Nepal, November 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198497/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051075/image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Carrying Lokta bark paper, Kailash, Bajhang District, Nepal, October 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198546/photo-image-paper-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051278/image-public-domain-kid-personFree Image from public domain license Cleaning soya. A woman cleans soya in Bincheratanga, Northern Region. (USAID/A. Kauffeld). Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050798/image-public-domain-person-photoFree Image from public domain license USAID in Ghana: Shea Butter Processing. USAID and the Global Shea Alliance partner to connect West Africa village women to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051295/image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license COVID-19 vaccination, pandemic. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732168/photo-image-public-domain-covid19-peopleFree Image from public domain license Person carrying paper bundles, Kailash, Bajhang District, Nepal, October 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6198492/photo-image-paper-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license Baby rhino's face closeup, wildlife background. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201585/photo-image-background-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license Medical staff helping a patient. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708741/photo-image-public-domain-covid-maskFree Image from public domain license Harvested rattan, agricultural background. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201558/photo-image-background-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license