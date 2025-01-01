Arctic Thunder Open House July 1, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031949/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne). Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032031/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by a member of the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035841/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license Marcus Paine pilots his 1941 Stearman airplane during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and Family Day at Joint Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032064/photo-image-vintage-sky-retroFree Image from public domain license A Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet drops behind a CC-150 Polaris refueling tanker as RCAF Airmen. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032050/photo-image-public-domain-usa-trainingFree Image from public domain license Paratroopers assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032015/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license An F-22 Raptor makes a high-speed pass showcasing the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team during the Special Needs…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035847/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license A wall of fire erupts during a pyrotechnics display as part of the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032033/photo-image-cloud-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain license Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032029/photo-image-nature-mountain-iceFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House July 1, 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035815/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031960/photo-image-light-people-fireFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035809/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Waytkus. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032043/photo-image-tree-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018Two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters circle the flightline during the Joint Forces…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035829/photo-image-public-domain-united-statesFree Image from public domain license Drill bits used for cutting sit on a table at the 3rd Maintenance Squadron metals fabrication shop on Joint Base Elmendorf…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031997/photo-image-technology-table-metalFree Image from public domain license Gregory “Wired” Coyler pilots his Lockheed T-33 aircraft during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and Family Day at Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035931/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform precision formation flying and aerobatics during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035944/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license A fox stops on a snow-covered berm to watch paratroopers. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031990/photo-image-nature-animalFree Image from public domain license A linked belt of 7.62mm ammunition is seen draping over an M240B machine gun as paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032035/photo-image-public-domain-warFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House July 1, 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team performs during the Arctic Thunder…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035810/photo-image-city-buildingFree Image from public domain license Spent 5.56 mm ammunition casings are collected during small-arms live-fire sustainment training at Joint Base Elmendorf…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031996/photo-image-ice-public-domain-warFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House July 1, 2018A BT-13 Valiant pilot performs an aerial display during the Arctic Thunder Open House…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035816/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license The waning gibbous moon is seen above a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy transport aircraft on the flight line at Joint Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031845/photo-image-moon-woods-forestFree Image from public domain license A CH-47 Chinook helicopter flies over a landing zone after dropping off paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035953/photo-image-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform precision formation flying and aerobatics during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035941/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform precision formation flying and aerobatics during the Arctic Thunder Special Needs and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035934/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, descend…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035869/photo-image-person-birdFree Image from public domain license Expended .50 Caliber shells and links lay scattered on the ground. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032058/photo-image-public-domain-warFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during the Joint Forces Demonstration Arctic Thunder Open…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035835/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Macklin O’Connor, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Support…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032005/photo-image-hand-people-manFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035808/photo-image-smoke-birdFree Image from public domain license Soldiers assigned to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, perform railhead…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035332/photo-image-wood-personFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House Special Needs and Department of Defense Family DayThe U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035850/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license A sled dog team offers rides to Hillberg Ski Area visitors at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 14, 2018.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031984/photo-image-dog-animalFree Image from public domain license The sun rises over the Arctic tundra in the Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska, Dec. 1, 2016. U.S. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031992/photo-image-tree-sun-natureFree Image from public domain license Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets pull up to a CC-150 Polaris refueling tanker as RCAF Airmen assigned to the 437th…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035761/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license Paratroopers conduct airborne jump training. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035892/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license A paratrooper assigned to Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035924/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license A M67 fragmentation grenade explodes during live-fire training at Kraft Range. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031968/photo-image-fire-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 18th Aggressor Squadron out of Eilson…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035828/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Special Needs and Department of Defense Family Day at the Arctic Thunder…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035858/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license ‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers qualify on M249 light machine guns at JBER. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032040/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018An F-22 Raptor takes off during the Joint Forces Demonstration at the Arctic Thunder Open…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035840/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain license ‘Arctic Dragons’ perform vehicle maintenance at JBERArmy Staff Sgt. Sable Kennedy, assigned to the 95th Chemical Company…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031853/photo-image-person-woman-workFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from Eielson Air Force Base performs during the Arctic…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035837/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House July 1, 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035820/photo-image-smoke-birdFree Image from public domain license A fire protection specialist Airman assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron runs hose lines during firefighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032020/photo-image-people-fire-manFree Image from public domain license Hockey fans were treated to a close game Feb. 16, 2019. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032024/photo-image-people-sportsFree Image from public domain license Civilian and active-duty Airmen assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron perform roadway maintenance, repaving, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031856/photo-image-people-concrete-constructionFree Image from public domain license Operation Santa Claus returns to St. Mary's. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032053/photo-image-hand-blue-windowFree Image from public domain license American, and Canadian Airmen assigned to the 962nd Airborne Air Control Squadron. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032059/photo-image-light-white-candleFree Image from public domain license Fire protection specialists Tech Sgt. Sean Armstrong, and Senior Airman Larry Kyles, assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032023/photo-image-people-fire-waterFree Image from public domain license A soldier’s helmet rests on a chair outside a locker room during the 5th Annual Army vs. Air Force Hockey Game, Jan. 13…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031982/photo-image-sport-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Air Force EOD technicians train. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732213/photo-image-public-domain-technology-snowFree Image from public domain license 673d CES Live-fire trainingU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031774/photo-image-person-water-workFree Image from public domain license An explosives sign is seen on the side of a vehicle transporting ammunition for Airmen. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031959/photo-image-orange-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018Guests attending the Arctic Thunder Open House park along a closed runway at Joint Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031892/photo-image-person-carFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, spray water from their Striker…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031956/photo-image-fire-waterFree Image from public domain license Fire protection specialist Airmen assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron roll up water hoses after firefighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032036/photo-image-people-fire-waterFree Image from public domain license Army Sgt. Carlos Porras, a native of Burlington, NC. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031979/photo-image-hand-people-manFree Image from public domain license Toys for TotsMCGRATH, Alaska -- U.S. Marines assigned to Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, deliver toys to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031771/photo-image-christmas-woods-personFree Image from public domain license CE Airmen demonstrate fire protection capabilities at JBERU.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 673d Civil…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031854/photo-image-black-woods-personFree Image from public domain license A tent stake lays on the ground partially covered by ice crystals as Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032025/photo-image-ice-public-domainFree Image from public domain license The setting sun casts light through the barrel of a M119A2 105mm howitzer as paratroopers assigned to Alpha Battery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032052/photo-image-light-pattern-sunFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marines assigned to Delta Company, 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, deliver toys to children. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032067/photo-image-tree-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Royal Canadian Air Force pilot Capt. Russ Baker, assigned to the 437th Transport Squadron based out of Canadian Forces Base…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032009/photo-image-hand-people-manFree Image from public domain license Soldiers assigned to the 98th Support Maintenance Company. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032002/photo-image-hand-people-manFree Image from public domain license Snow falls on ammunition cans lined up on the ground as Airmen. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031980/photo-image-ice-box-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Joshua Guffey, foreground, and Capt. Michael Sickels, assigned to Detachment Delta, 4th Law…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032006/photo-image-people-man-carFree Image from public domain license Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Bennett, a native of New Orleans, and a military working dog handler assigned to the 673d…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031857/photo-image-person-dog-workFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035812/photo-image-smoke-birdFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House July 1, 2018The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform during the Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035822/photo-image-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Arctic Thunder Open House 2018A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor piloted by a member of the Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4035821/photo-image-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license '1 Geronimo' scout platoon paratroopers conduct live-fire training at JBER. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032028/photo-image-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain license Jess Hargrave, a heavy equipment operator assigned to the 773rd Civil Engineer Squadron, lines up safety cones in a road…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031884/photo-image-people-nature-constructionFree Image from public domain license '3 Geronimo' paratroopers throw live grenades at JBER. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032010/photo-image-fire-warFree Image from public domain license ‘3 Geronimo’ paratroopers qualify on M249 light machine guns at JBER. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032007/photo-image-public-domain-warFree Image from public domain license A paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032027/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license Civilian and active-duty Airmen assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron perform roadway maintenance, repaving, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031846/photo-image-people-construction-workFree Image from public domain license Iditarod 2017The ceremonial start to the 45th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race was hosted at Anchorage, Alaska, March 4…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031900/photo-image-person-dog-womanFree Image from public domain license Fire protection specialist Senior Airman Larry Kyles, a native of Dallas, Texas, assigned to the 673rd Civil Engineer…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031883/photo-image-mask-person-fireFree Image from public domain license Civilian and active-duty Airmen assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron perform roadway maintenance, repaving, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031850/photo-image-people-construction-workFree Image from public domain license And M249 Squad Automatic Weapon is loaded and ready for Airmen assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron conduct a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031987/photo-image-public-domain-war-usaFree Image from public domain license Army National Guardsmen representing Alaska, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031952/photo-image-gold-badgeFree Image from public domain license Soldiers assigned to the 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032062/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license A caution sign marks the entrance to kennels belonging to U.S. Army military working dogs assigned to the 549th Military…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032066/photo-image-banner-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Fire protection specialists Tech Sgt. Sean Armstrong, left, and Senior Airman Larry Kyles. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032055/photo-image-people-fire-waterFree Image from public domain license The 517th Airlift Squadron changed command, May 17, 2018. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031978/photo-image-hand-people-manFree Image from public domain license '1 Geronimo' paratroopers fire machine guns at JBER. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032037/photo-image-light-peopleFree Image from public domain license '1 Geronimo' medics practice tactical combat casualty care. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032039/photo-image-people-doctor-manFree Image from public domain license