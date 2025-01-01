Autonomous Reef Monitoring Structures (ARMS) uncover many beautiful creatures, including this nudibranch during a Pacific…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044145/photo-image-ocean-bird-foodFree Image from public domain license Bigeye fishes at Rapture Reef Rapture Reef at Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4039459/photo-image-background-ocean-blueFree Image from public domain license Many marine organisms, including marine mammals, sea turtles, fish and invertebrates, rely on sound and hearing for their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044159/photo-image-ocean-podcasts-fishFree Image from public domain license School of Permits. This school of permits contained 60-80 individuals, each over a foot long. The school was observed in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044199/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license A manatee, also known as a 'seacow.' These air-breathing herbivores are listed as a federally endangered species. Manatees…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044193/photo-image-ocean-animalFree Image from public domain license Coral and Ulua found in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument. Coral reefs found in Papahānaumokuākea are home to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044152/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Small coral colony. A small mound of coral nestled amongst coralline algae and sponges on a reef in the U.S. Virgin Islands.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044196/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Coral Reef Healthy coral reef in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044188/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Blue Rockfish in Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, Calif. Office of National Marine SanctuariesNOAA's National Ocean…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044191/photo-image-ocean-bird-seaFree Image from public domain license Keeping Up Southern Resident Killer Whale mother and her calf swimming.(Original source and more information: National Ocean…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044163/photo-image-ocean-fishFree Image from public domain license Sharks have gotten a bad reputation as "man eaters," but the reality is that less than 100 people are attacked by sharks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044189/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Diving with SpongesSponges in Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary off the coast of Georgia. Within this sanctuary, there…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044198/photo-png-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Hawaiian Spiny LobsterHawai'ian spiny lobster at Necker Island in the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.(Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044195/photo-image-ocean-art-plantFree Image from public domain license Fur Seal FacesThe many facial expressions of Northern fur seal pups. Credit: Eric Boerner, Alaska Fisheries Science Center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044194/photo-image-ocean-birdFree Image from public domain license French frigate shoals reefscape, in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4039465/photo-image-ocean-blue-natureFree Image from public domain license A coney, in its bicolor phase, investigates the camera as the remotely operated vehicle makes a pass over its reef.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044151/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Aplysina fulva, a type of sponge characterized by long rope-like branches. This specimen lives within Gray's Reef National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044200/photo-png-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Entangled Crab Marine debris affects more than just air-breathing marine organisms. Derelict fishing gear left in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044190/photo-image-food-burgerFree Image from public domain license Free container ships and port photo, logistics public domain image. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041192/photo-image-water-public-domainFree Image from public domain license On the reef around the island of Ta‘ū, American Samoa, a spotted guard crab defends its home and food source, a cauliflower…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044156/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license This is an aerial view of one of NOAA's Sentinel Sites. This Cooperative includes at least one National Estuarine Research…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4044158/photo-image-tree-ocean-plantFree Image from public domain license