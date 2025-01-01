UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie Pitt Addresses the Audience at an Interfaith Iftar Reception to Mark World Refugee Dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045962/photo-image-public-domain-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain license Giraffes Stand in a Field in Nairobi National Park. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042411/photo-image-background-wallpaper-patternFree Image from public domain license Giraffes Run in a Field in Nairobi National Park. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042409/photo-image-background-wallpaper-patternFree Image from public domain license The Eiffel Tower and Ferris Wheel on the Place de la Concorde. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042472/photo-image-aesthetic-backgroundFree Image from public domain license Pods of Killer Whales Patrol the Ice Edges. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042412/photo-image-background-ocean-natureFree Image from public domain license UNHCR Special Envoy Jolie Delivers Virtual Remarks at the UN-Hosted High-Level Yemen Pledging EventUNHCR Special Envoy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647057/photo-image-face-person-video-callFree Image from public domain license A Group of Women in Traditional Kandyan Dress Wait as Secretary Kerry Meets With Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Samaraweera in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046076/photo-image-public-domain-person-womenFree Image from public domain license Beautiful Fuji mountain background in Japan. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042416/photo-image-background-cloud-natureFree Image from public domain license The Sistine Chapel fresco in Vatican City. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042456/photo-image-marble-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license Adelie Penguins escapes the water as orcas swim. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042428/photo-image-background-ocean-birdFree Image from public domain license The National Palace (Palacio Nacional), Mexico City, Mexico. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733769/photo-image-public-domain-person-archFree Image from public domain license Arc d'Triomphe, As Seen Before Secretary Kerry Participates in 70th Anniversary VE Day Commemoration in Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046078/photo-image-public-domain-person-cityFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Mrs. Susan Pompeo view Lake Bled with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043672/photo-image-flower-tree-plantFree Image from public domain license Beautiful sunset sky view from airplane window. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042484/photo-image-background-cloud-skyFree Image from public domain license The Eiffel Tower and Ferris Wheel on the Place de la Concorde. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042485/photo-image-aesthetic-backgroundFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Mrs. Susan Pompeo view Lake Bled with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa and his…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043664/photo-image-tree-ocean-plantFree Image from public domain license 10 Downing Street, UK Prime Minister resident. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042460/photo-image-house-windowFree Image from public domain license A Weddell Seal Basks in the sun as it Lays on the ice Outside Scott Base, the New Zealand Research Stationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043561/photo-image-nature-mountain-iceFree Image from public domain license Al Fattah Al Alim Mosque in Cairo, Egypt. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042459/photo-image-lights-people-cityFree Image from public domain license Scott Base, the New Zealand Research Station in the Antarctic. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042451/photo-image-background-nature-mountainFree Image from public domain license Ceiling of Madrasah in Registan in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042442/photo-image-art-pattern-buildingFree Image from public domain license The Canadian Coast Guard Ship in the Arctic Ocean. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042434/photo-image-ocean-sky-redFree Image from public domain license Palletized Medical Supplies and Cargo Are Staged on a Barge. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042410/photo-image-box-public-domainFree Image from public domain license President Trump makes remarks at the U.S. Embassy Buenos Aires meet and greethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045958/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license International summit, conference table with flags. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732171/photo-image-public-domain-person-meetingFree Image from public domain license Corteva Research Facility in Des Moines, Iowa. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042454/photo-image-tree-plant-herbsFree Image from public domain license Two Women in Traditional Kandyan Dress Laugh While Waiting as Secretary Kerry Meets With Sri Lankan Foreign Minister…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046087/photo-image-public-domain-person-womenFree Image from public domain license Myanmar Foreign Minister San Suu Kyi Listens to Secretary Kerry Address Reporters during a News Conference following their…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045991/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Newly Installed British Foreign Secretary Johnson Addresses Reporters During a News Conference in Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045959/photo-image-public-domain-person-londonFree Image from public domain license Newly Installed British Foreign Secretary Johnson Addresses Reporters During a News Conference in Londonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045993/photo-image-face-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Cuban National Baseball Team Pitcher Throws Pitch at Exhibition Game Attended by U.S. President Obama, Secretary Kerry in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046088/photo-image-public-domain-person-gameFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Holds a Meet and Greet with U.S. Tri-Mission ItalySecretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a Meet and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045954/photo-image-public-domain-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Secretary Pompeo Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of Dominican President Abinaderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046016/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license St. Peter's Basilica and St. Peter's Square, Rome, Italy. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042423/photo-image-city-building-travelFree Image from public domain license The Sistine Chapel fresco in Vatican City. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042480/photo-image-marble-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license Villa Borghese Gallery fresco, Rome, Italy. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042474/photo-image-marble-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license Christmas tree in Thomas Jefferson State Reception Room. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042437/photo-image-christmas-tree-goldFree Image from public domain license World Cup Opening Ceremony in Doha, QatarSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken attends the U.S.-Wales Men’s World Cup Match…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993906/photo-image-person-public-domain-menFree Image from public domain license Christmas tree in Thomas Jefferson State Reception Room. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042419/photo-image-christmas-tree-goldFree Image from public domain license UN Security Council Meeting on Climate and Security. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732172/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license National War Memorial in New Delhi, India. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042487/photo-image-smoke-nature-fogFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Chats With French President MacronSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken chats with French President…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10994014/photo-image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Pope Francis, in Vatican City, the Holy See. June 28, 2021. (Photo by The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708503/photo-image-public-domain-people-menFree Image from public domain license The United States delivers nearly 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Angola on November 18, 2021. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708492/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-womanFree Image from public domain license Vire from the cockpit. Secretary Pompeo Arrives in Iraq. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042449/photo-image-people-city-buildingFree Image from public domain license United Nations Headquarters building in New York City. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042448/photo-image-background-sky-cityFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the International Migration Review ForumSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647573/photo-image-public-domain-new-york-roomFree Image from public domain license Deputy Secretary Sherman Delivers Remarks at Solomon Islands Government-Hosted Memorial at Bloody RidgeDeputy Secretary of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647899/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar Signs the Department Guest Book at the U.S. Department of State in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647904/photo-image-book-public-domain-tableFree Image from public domain license The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Egypt. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708502/photo-image-medicine-public-domain-covid-19Free Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Visits the Department of State Office of Accessibility and Accommodation’s Access CenterSecretary of State…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647868/photo-image-laptop-public-domain-technologyFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Meets With UK Foreign Secretary TrussUK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss signs Secretary of State Antony…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647903/photo-image-face-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Cuban National Baseball Team Pitcher Throws Pitch at Exhibition Game Attended by President Obama, Secretary Kerry in Havana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046062/photo-image-public-domain-person-sportsFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Speaks With Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau at the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy, on October 31, 2021.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708507/photo-image-public-domain-person-menFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Participates in a Virtual Q&A Discussion with Members of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045981/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Pope Francis, in Vatican City, the Holy See. June 28, 2021. (Photo by The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708617/photo-image-hand-public-domain-handshakeFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Visits the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine to the Holy FamilySecretary of State Antony J. Blinken…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647900/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken visits a Qatari Evacuee Center and meets with Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708517/photo-image-face-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Holds a Joint Press Avail with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708637/photo-image-public-domain-people-manFree Image from public domain license The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to KyrgyzstanThe United States delivers 49,140 COVID-19 vaccine doses to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647901/photo-image-public-domain-vaccines-2021Free Image from public domain license COVID-19 Vaccine doses delivery. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732163/photo-image-public-domain-covid-19-vaccinesFree Image from public domain license The U.S., in Partnership With COVAX, Provided 100,620 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to MoldovaThe U.S. delivered 100,620…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647902/photo-image-hand-person-medicineFree Image from public domain license President of The United States Donald Trump meets with Prime Minister May on June 4, 2019. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042420/photo-image-people-men-buildingFree Image from public domain license Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Delivers Joint Remarks with Secretary Pompeo and Bahraini Foreign Minister Al-Zayanihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045986/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken holds a Meet and Greet with staff at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia, November 30…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708695/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain license Chinese President Xi Awaits the Arrival of Secretaries Kerry and Lew for Their Bilateral Meeting Amid the U.S.-China…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045967/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license Secretary Blinken Meets With Pope Francis. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Pope Francis, in Vatican City…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4045987/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license Two Ships Transit Miraflores Locks as Secretary Kerry Visits Panama Canal After Attending Summit of the Americas in Panama.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042473/photo-image-water-public-domainFree Image from public domain license The United States Delivers COVID-19 Vaccines to LaosThe United States delivers more than 200,000 Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647839/photo-image-person-public-domain-kidsFree Image from public domain license Champs-élysées parade in Paris, France. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042440/photo-image-tree-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license Shwedagon Pagoda in Rangoon at night. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042439/photo-image-background-moon-goldenFree Image from public domain license The Historic Capitol Building in Des Moines, Iowa. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042464/photo-image-art-gold-buildingFree Image from public domain license Sydney Opera House from the Harbor Bridge in Australia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042462/photo-image-background-lights-oceanFree Image from public domain license