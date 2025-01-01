Little Girl in a Blue Armchair (1878) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692723/free-illustration-image-painting-art-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Under the Horse Chestnut Tree (1896–1897) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696943/free-illustration-image-mothers-day-art-tree Free Image from public domain license The Boating Party (1893–1894) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696920/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-river-boat Free Image from public domain license Mother's Kiss (1890-1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2695081/free-illustration-image-mothers-day-baby-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license The Child’s Bath (1893) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692726/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-mothers-day-painting Free Image from public domain license Autumn, portrait of Lydia Cassatt (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Public Institution Paris… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696210/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-vintage Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child (1914) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590105/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Children Playing on the Beach (1884) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696921/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-beach-sea Free Image from public domain license Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696214/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-bathroom-washing Free Image from public domain license Woman with baby (ca.1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586210/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Young Mother Sewing (1900) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590246/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child (The Oval Mirror) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590212/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Offering the panel to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Sterling and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590209/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Spanish Dancer Wearing a Lace Mantilla (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590141/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license By the Pond (ca. 1896) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590225/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Spring: Margot Standing in a Garden (1900) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590104/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license On a Balcony (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692711/free-illustration-image-book-portrait-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Child in a Straw Hat (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692713/free-illustration-image-kid-mary-cassatt-portrait Free Image from public domain license In the Garden (1903–1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586215/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Lamp (1890–1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590234/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Sara in a Green Bonnet (ca. 1901) painting in high resolutionby Mary Cassatt. Original from Smithsonian Institution.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590177/illustration-image-art-green-people Free Image from public domain license Sleepy Baby (ca.1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3586213/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license After the Bullfight (1873) by Mary Cassatt. Original man portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692716/free-illustration-image-portrait-cigarette-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Afternoon Tea Party (1891) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590133/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Denise at Her Dressing Table (ca. 1908–1909) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590214/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692719/free-illustration-image-art-mary-cassatt-lady Free Image from public domain license Under the Horse Chestnut Tree (1896–97) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590262/illustration-image-tree-art-botanical Free Image from public domain license Mother Playing with Child (ca. 1897) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590317/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Caress (1902) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590264/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Maternal Caress (1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692712/free-illustration-image-mothers-day-child-childrens Free Image from public domain license Lady at the Tea Table (1883–1885) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590247/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Nurse and Child (1896–1897) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590229/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child (Baby Getting Up from His Nap) (ca. 1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590161/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Cup of Tea (ca. 1880–81) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590211/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child (ca. 1910) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590192/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Letter (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697002/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-painting-writing-art Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child (1905) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696216/free-illustration-image-mother-kids-painting-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Nurse Reading to a Little Girl (1895) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590162/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Lydia Crocheting in the Garden at Marly (1880) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590228/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mother Feeding Child (1898) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590263/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Gathering Fruit (1893) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696222/free-illustration-image-painting-vintage-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2693850/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Margot in Orange Dress (1902) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590236/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child with a Rose Scarf (ca. 1908) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590243/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Girl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692717/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-painting Free Image from public domain license Portrait of a Young Girl (1899) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590244/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Charles Dikran Kelekian (1910) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Walters Art Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590227/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Women Admiring a Child (1897) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590242/illustration-image-art-family-people Free Image from public domain license Mother About to Wash Her Sleepy Child (1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696919/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-mothers-day-baby Free Image from public domain license The Bath (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692725/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-woman-portrait-painting-mother Free Image from public domain license The Parrot (ca. 1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590235/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Portrait of Mrs. Cyrus J. Lawrence with her grandson R. Lawrence Oakley (ca.1898) painting in high resolution by Mary… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590222/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Fitting (1890–91) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696939/free-illustration-image-woman-art-painting Free Image from public domain license The Barefooted Child (ca. 1896–1897) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590103/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Young Girl at a Window (1883–1884) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692733/free-illustration-image-cat-mary-cassatt-lady Free Image from public domain license Eddy Cassatt (1875) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692709/free-illustration-image-portrait-mary-cassatt-oil-painting Free Image from public domain license The Letter (1890–1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590358/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Head of Simone in a Green Bonnet with Wavy Brim (No. 2) (c.1904) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590249/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Alexander J. Cassatt (ca.1880) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Detroit Institute of Arts.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590102/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Mother and Child (1914) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590226/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Gathering Fruit (1893) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696215/free-illustration-image-mother-portrait-vintage-fruit Free Image from public domain license Child in Green Coat (ca. 1904) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590261/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Lamp (1890–1891) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590265/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Woman with a Red Zinnia (1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696211/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-red Free Image from public domain license Portrait of Charles Dikran Kelekian, Age Eight (1908) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590193/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Woman with a Fan (1878–1879) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692715/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-lady Free Image from public domain license Woman in Raspberry Costume Holding a Dog (c. 1901) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from Smithsonian… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590270/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license The Black Hat (1890) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696212/free-illustration-image-portrait-mary-cassatt-painting Free Image from public domain license Offering the panal to the bullfighter (1873) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722170/image-art-vintage-public-domain Free Image from public domain license The Barefooted Child (ca.1896–1897) print in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590248/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Portrait of the Artist (1878) painting in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590224/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Woman and Child by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696221/free-illustration-image-portrait-mother-love Free Image from public domain license Peasant Mother and Child (1894) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait drawing from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692708/free-illustration-image-mother-mary-cassatt-sketch Free Image from public domain license Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696243/free-illustration-image-portrait-bathroom-public-domain Free Image from public domain license Gardner and Ellen Mary Cassatt (1899) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590230/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Buste de fillette (1902) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696208/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-vintage-children-women-portrait Free Image from public domain license The Bath (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697000/free-illustration-image-mothers-day-art-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Maternal Caress (1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696674/free-illustration-image-mother-mary-cassatt-impressionist Free Image from public domain license Susan in a Straw Bonnet (1883) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692718/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portraits-impressionist-portrait Free Image from public domain license Baby John with Forefinger in His Mouth (1919) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696209/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-baby-kid Free Image from public domain license The Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692731/free-illustration-image-painting-portrait-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696224/free-illustration-image-mother-day-portrait Free Image from public domain license Woman Bathing (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697003/free-illustration-image-bathroom-painting-art-woman Free Image from public domain license Boy with Golden Curls (1918) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2696232/free-illustration-image-mary-cassatt-portrait-impressionist Free Image from public domain license Portrait of a man (1879) drawing in high resolution by Mary Cassatt. Original from the museums of the City of Paris.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3590245/illustration-image-art-people Free Image from public domain license Afternoon Tea Party (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2697001/free-illustration-image-tea-portrait-mary-cassatt Free Image from public domain license