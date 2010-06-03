Offshore Platforms Can Survive Sea Ice. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042502/photo-image-background-light-oceanFree Image from public domain license Murphy Oil offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042504/photo-image-ocean-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license BHP-Shenzi deepwater offshore production platform. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042503/photo-image-ocean-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license Eagle Texas Response Vessel. The Eagle Texas is part of the Marine Well Containment Company's (MWCC) incident response asset…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040381/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-seaFree Image from public domain license Double Banked Marine Containment Vessels. These two marine containment vessels are part of the Marine Well Containment…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040385/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-waterFree Image from public domain license BSEE Conducts Pre-production Inspection of Shell Platform Vito Click here for full story INGLESIDE, Texas – Bureau of Safety…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648557/photo-image-public-domain-factory-2022Free Image from public domain license Decommissioning Oil and Gas Infrastructure Off California Coast. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042506/photo-image-ocean-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license Offshore oil and gas production contributes to America’s Energy Future. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042507/photo-image-ocean-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license Platforms Ellen and Elly offshore near Long Beach, Calif in BSEE’s Pacific Region. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042509/photo-image-ocean-oilFree Image from public domain license The Shell Perdido deepwater offshore production platform in the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo taken by BSEE on 3/6/2010). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040380/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-natureFree Image from public domain license BSEE and BOEM Prepare Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment for BSEE’s Permitted Activities on the Southern California…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042501/photo-image-ocean-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license BSEE Inspector Sammy Viola, inspection to oversee operations. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042505/photo-image-ocean-sea-waterFree Image from public domain license A Day in the Life of an InspectorBSEE Lead Inspector Sammy Viola oversees inspections of temporary equipment, while gas is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040373/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-personFree Image from public domain license BSEE 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon: Promoting Safety, Performance and Environmental StewardshipA crane inspection…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040384/photo-image-public-domain-black-peopleFree Image from public domain license Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042508/photo-image-ocean-oilFree Image from public domain license BSEE 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon: Promoting Safety, Performance and Environmental StewardshipBSEE Engineers conduct a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040379/photo-image-public-domain-people-womanFree Image from public domain license BSEE implements new quality assurance process to increase safety and reliability of offshore energy operationshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041181/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license Testing oil spill containment equipment is a critical part of BSEE's mission protecting safety and the environment on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041014/photo-image-ocean-person-waterFree Image from public domain license BSEE Personnel Conduct Inspections in Dutch Harbor.July 16, 2015ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two Bureau of Safety and Environmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041176/photo-image-ocean-personFree Image from public domain license Oversees Testing of Shell Arctic Drilling Well Containment Equipment. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043930/photo-image-ocean-person-waterFree Image from public domain license Pacific platforms for oil production, energy industry. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043929/photo-image-ocean-water-cityFree Image from public domain license BSEE 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon: Promoting Safety, Performance and Environmental Stewardshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041015/photo-image-person-waterFree Image from public domain license BSEE New Orleans District engineers and inspectors examine a component on the Shell Appomattox deepwater production platform…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041179/photo-image-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license BSEE 10 Years After Deepwater Horizon: Promoting Safety, Performance and Environmental Stewardshiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041002/photo-image-people-shoeFree Image from public domain license Kings Quay Pre Production InspectionMarvin Montgomery, a production engineer from Houma, La., Inspects a production…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653019/image-person-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U-Shaped Boom DeploymentJuly 27. 2019 Santa Barbara, California Two response vessels from a Spill Response Operating Team…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653140/photo-image-sky-boom-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Oil Spill Response Equipment StorageJuly 29, 2013 Southern California Weir skimmers (top) and brush skimmers (bottom) are…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653253/photo-image-factory-public-domain-brushFree Image from public domain license Boom Deployment from Offshore PlatformAugust 22, 2019 Santa Barbara Channel, California A spill response operating team…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653259/photo-image-person-boom-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Dispersant AircraftFebruary 13, 2019 Presquille, LA Dispersant application and monitoring aircraft stand ready at an…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653768/image-person-plane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Kings Quay Pre Production InspectionBrandon Dunigan, an inspector and accident investigator from Houma, La., (left) and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653031/image-person-factory-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Boom Deployment from Platform HondoMay 17. 2013 Southern California A spill response operating team (SROT) deploys a spill…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653283/photo-image-boom-public-domain-oceanFree Image from public domain license Oil Spill Response VesselMay 9, 2012 Santa Barbara Channel, California An oil spill removal organization (OSRO), deploys one…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653269/photo-image-booms-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain license Environmental Compliance Officer James Salmons and Petroleum Engineer Theresa Bell talk with ExxonMobil's Andrew Pita during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040997/photo-image-ocean-people-constructionFree Image from public domain license Capping stack during demonstration in Gulf of Mexico. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043927/photo-image-ocean-person-constructionFree Image from public domain license Gulf of Mexico Region Conducts Pre-Production Inspection and Training Exercise September 8, 2015. September 11…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041180/photo-image-ocean-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license New Orleans District engineer and inspector during facility pre-production inspection. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041016/photo-image-logo-ocean-personFree Image from public domain license BSEE Decommissioning Costs Reporting Rule Finalized. December 3, 2015WASHINGTON - The Bureau of Safety and Environmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043653/photo-image-ocean-wood-personFree Image from public domain license Ohmsett Panoramic. Oil spill response equipment testing at the Ohmsett facility. This photo depicts the Ohmsett staff…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041017/photo-image-ocean-person-natureFree Image from public domain license BSEE Ohmsett’s National Oil Spill Response Research and Renewable Energy Testing Facility. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043647/photo-image-ocean-nature-seaFree Image from public domain license AWEAThe Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) attending the American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA) annual…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041022/photo-image-ocean-wood-personFree Image from public domain license BSEE to Invest $6 Million in 2015 for Oil Spill Research Projects. 1/14/2015The Bureau of Safety and Environmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043928/photo-image-ocean-nature-waterFree Image from public domain license Alaska’s Northstar Island in the Beaufort Sea, built of gravel six miles off the Alaska coastline. Built during the winter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043926/photo-image-ocean-nature-iceFree Image from public domain license BSEE Oversees Testing of Shell Arctic Drilling Well Containment Equipment. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043932/photo-image-ocean-personFree Image from public domain license Ice Management System for Recovering Spilled Oil in Ice Infested Waters. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041018/photo-image-ocean-wood-personFree Image from public domain license Model Advances Analysis of Offshore BOP Closure during Extreme Pressure and Flow Conditionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041000/photo-image-ocean-person-constructionFree Image from public domain license BSEE Senior Preparedness Analyst Craig Ogawa boards the vessel. On July 9, BSEE employees toured the cable installation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041006/photo-image-ocean-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license BSEE Personnel Conduct Inspections in Dutch Harbor.July 16, 2015ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two Bureau of Safety and Environmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041019/photo-image-ocean-person-constructionFree Image from public domain license BSEE Oversees Testing of Shell Arctic Drilling Well Containment Equipment.June 18, 2015EVERETT, Wash.— Bureau of Safety and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041010/photo-image-ocean-person-waterFree Image from public domain license Training at Ohmsett – Weir SkimmerDate: May 24, 2016Location: Leonardo, NJOhmsett periodically hosts an Oil Spill Response…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040521/photo-image-person-water-carFree Image from public domain license BSEE Responds to Damaged Unmanned Platform in the Gulf of Mexico. January 23, 2015The Bureau of Safety and Environmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043924/photo-image-ocean-house-natureFree Image from public domain license BSEE Evaluates Oil Spill Response Training Exercise with Gulf Operator. June 7, 2016NEW ORLEANS - Engineers and analysts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041001/photo-image-ocean-person-waterFree Image from public domain license Oil Spill Response Planning Aided by New Calculators.August 17, 2016STERLING, Va.– The Bureau of Safety and Environmental…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041177/photo-image-ocean-person-waterFree Image from public domain license Cable installation vessel, Cable Enterprise. On July 9, BSEE employees toured the cable installation vessel, Cable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040996/photo-image-ocean-waterFree Image from public domain license Arctic Focused Oil Spill Response Research. March 21, 2016This past February, I was invited to represent the Bureau of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043655/photo-image-ocean-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license BSEE Conducts Oil Spill Exercises with Gulf of Mexico Operators.December 16, 2015NEW ORLEANS – Analysts and engineers from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043648/photo-image-ocean-waterFree Image from public domain license Making Waves at Ohmsett to Improve Research Capabilities. September 23, 2015LEONARDO, N.J. – Last week Ohmsett, the National…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043931/photo-image-ocean-person-natureFree Image from public domain license BSEE's Oil Spill Response Training and Testing Facility Receives Structural Improvements.July 21, 2015LEONARDO, New Jersey -…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4041178/photo-image-ocean-wood-constructionFree Image from public domain license Navy SUPSALV Skimmer TestA combined team of personnel from Navy SUPSALV and Global PCCI measure the capabilities of P16400…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040523/photo-image-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license