New Jersey National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian employees participate in the 2021 NJNG LGBTQ+ 5K Color Run/Walk on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031958/photo-image-pink-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers from Charlie Company. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031981/photo-image-people-man-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons, from the South Carolina Air National Guard's 169th Fighter Wing, perform flying…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4043487/photo-image-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Attack Helicopter, assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042403/photo-image-smoke-fire-skyFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army AH-64D Apache Attack Helicopter, assigned to the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion. Original public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042399/photo-image-smoke-skyFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Army Soldier from the New Jersey National Guard's Honor Guard holds a folded flag during training at the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032022/photo-image-hand-people-manFree Image from public domain license The 2-113th Infantry Regiment of the New Jersey Army National Guard video conducting live-fire exercises on the Infantry…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251916/video-person-forest-gunFree Video from public domain license South Carolina Army National Guard Task Force Aviation video assisting South Carolina Emergency Management Division from…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251778/video-sky-beach-technologyFree Video from public domain license Video of the South Carolina National Guard conducting training with Bradley Fighting Vehicles. United States - July 27, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251827/video-background-forestFree Video from public domain license Soldiers from the 3-112th FA and 1-101st Aviation collaborative video on a Call for Fire exercise at Fort Pickett during…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251890/video-person-camouflage-usaFree Video from public domain license U.S. Air Force F-16 from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing video conducting an…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251896/video-blue-sky-airplaneFree Video from public domain license U.S. Air Force F-16 video from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing, both New Jersey Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251880/video-blue-sky-clouds-airplaneFree Video from public domain license Video of the South Carolina National Guard UH-60 crew responded to the Pinnacle Mountain Fire by deploying helicopters…https://www.rawpixel.com/video/17251801/video-fire-forest-mountainFree Video from public domain license Aerial views of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032001/photo-image-house-water-landscapeFree Image from public domain license Car has flood damage from Hurricane Irene. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032000/photo-image-house-water-carFree Image from public domain license Aerial views of the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy to the New Jersey coast taken during a search and rescue mission by 1…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032004/photo-image-building-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Cadet Gabrielle Reyes squeezes a sponge ball during a blood drive at the New Jersey National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Academy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031995/photo-image-art-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license Carolina Panthers' Military Appreciation football game. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042361/photo-image-cloud-people-skyFree Image from public domain license Phlebotomist Sandra Rodriguez, right, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Ewing, N.J. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032032/photo-image-people-doctor-manFree Image from public domain license Arlington National Cemetery, image was taken as a part of a photo series of Washington D.C. memorials and landmarks for use…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042350/photo-image-public-domain-memorial-dayFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers provide medical aid to a simulated victim of an accident during a full scale exercise…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031834/photo-image-mask-person-workFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, prepares to swab the nose of a New Jersey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031770/photo-image-face-mask-coronavirusFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Sgts. Eric J. Boyer, left, and Nicky Lam, both Survey Team Members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031969/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license Hawaii Air National Guard, accesses chemical findings during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042340/photo-image-people-menFree Image from public domain license A Medical HMMWV from the 2-102nd Cavalry of the New Jersey National Guard's 50th Infantry Brigade Combat Team sits ready to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031830/photo-image-person-work-manFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, holds nasal swab and vial during COVID-19 RT-PCR…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031778/photo-image-face-mask-coronavirusFree Image from public domain license Survey team members Sgts. Joseph Bercovic, right, and Cory Sweetman, both with the New Jersey National Guard's 21st Weapons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031831/photo-image-people-work-manFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Air Force Airman with the 108th Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031976/photo-image-covid-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Sgt. Nicky Lam, Survey Team Member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031977/photo-image-people-man-carFree Image from public domain license Firefighters are briefed prior to live burn training at the Anthony "Tony" Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031867/photo-image-people-fire-workFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Survey Team member Staff Sgt. Nicky Lam, front, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New Jersey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032019/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license The shadow of a UH-60 Black Hawk with the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031998/photo-image-shadow-tree-greenFree Image from public domain license Firefighters with the city of Seneca raise a flag before two South Carolina Air National Guard “Swamp Fox” F-16 fighter jets…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040307/photo-image-public-domain-coronavirus-peopleFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets from the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Fighter Wing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040312/photo-image-face-mask-public-domain-coronavirusFree Image from public domain license Golden Dome of the Rock, shrine in Jerusalem, Israel. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042433/photo-image-background-golden-cityFree Image from public domain license National World War II Memorial, image was taken as a part of a photo series of Washington D.C. memorials and landmarks for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042348/photo-image-quote-public-domainFree Image from public domain license SCANG performs COVID-19 tests for mission critical personnel. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042404/photo-image-covid-hand-personFree Image from public domain license The South Carolina Air National Guard participates in the week-long Relámpago IV exercise. Original public domain image from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042406/photo-image-public-domain-planeFree Image from public domain license Former NFL player Robert Geathers retrieves any possessions not destroyed by the flood at his family home in Brown's Ferry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040179/photo-image-public-domain-black-personFree Image from public domain license New Jersey Youth Challenge Academy graduation ceremony for Class 50 was held at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J., Dec. 9…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031779/photo-image-black-person-studentFree Image from public domain license An American Revolution Continental Army reenactor fires a musket officially starting the 12-mile ruck march during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031828/photo-image-woods-person-fireFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Pfc. Erick S. Alulema, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031775/photo-image-face-mask-covidFree Image from public domain license An aircraft fire training simulator is engulfed in flames at the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Training Center. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031970/photo-image-fire-public-domain-usaFree Image from public domain license The State Memorial Day ceremony at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032014/photo-image-grass-dayFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Pfc. Erick S. Alulema, combat medic specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 102nd Cavalry Regiment, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031950/photo-image-covid-people-doctorFree Image from public domain license Runway Construction at McEntire Joint National Guard BaseRunway resurfacing and construction continues at McEntire Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648379/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain license Phlebotomist Sandra Rodriguez, left, Miller Keystone Blood Center, Ewing, N.J., removes a blood donation needle from Cadet…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031880/photo-image-black-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Expeditionary Fighter Squadron pilot prepares for a mission aboard an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet at Prince Sultan Air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042360/photo-image-sky-manFree Image from public domain license New Jersey Army National Guard Private 1st Class Tajanay Blackwell from the 253rd Transportation Company stands for a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031871/photo-image-black-people-womanFree Image from public domain license 169th Fighter Wing F-16s depart to support Southwest Asia deployment. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042393/photo-image-background-light-fireFree Image from public domain license Survey team members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, are…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031781/photo-image-people-work-manFree Image from public domain license 169th Fighter Wing Security Forces conducts inter-agency active shooter exercisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040305/photo-image-public-domain-people-womenFree Image from public domain license A New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs firefighter adjusts the lights on his fire engine prior to live…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031869/photo-image-person-fire-workFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army survey team members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031973/photo-image-people-grass-manFree Image from public domain license Soldiers of the New Jersey National Guard's Joint Forces Headquarters company gathered at the National Guard Training Center…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031999/photo-image-people-free-manFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Memorial, Washington D.C. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042347/photo-image-background-light-blueFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force T-38C Talon trainer aircraft from Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, park on the 169th Fighter Wing’s fighter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042384/photo-image-mirror-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons with the Thunderbirds perform during Airshow. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732195/photo-image-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Staff inspects a simulated crime scene during an Army North-mandated training proficiency evaluation at the Colts…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647615/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license National World War II Memorial, Washington D.C. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042342/photo-image-background-pattern-goldenFree Image from public domain license The Colombian Air Force Parachute Team, Gules Eagle, jump during Feria Aeronautical International—Colombia. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042395/photo-image-people-skyFree Image from public domain license New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from the 253rd Transportation Company depart for a deployment to Florida ahead of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032012/photo-image-car-public-domainFree Image from public domain license 169th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop Performs Test Run on a F-16 Fighter Jet Engine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646981/photo-image-fire-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force firefighters participated in a hazardous material exercise at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., March…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040230/photo-image-public-domain-people-workFree Image from public domain license 169th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop Performs Test Run on a F-16 Fighter Jet Engine.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647000/photo-image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Thunderbird F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets perform a routine at Feria Aeronautical International—Colombia.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4042359/photo-image-people-skyFree Image from public domain license The patch worn by a member of the Richland County Sheriff's Department Special Response Team during an Active Shooter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040180/photo-image-public-domain-logo-personFree Image from public domain license Airmen and Soldiers from the New Jersey National Guard run during the New Jersey National Guard Unity Day 5K Color Run on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031829/photo-image-people-woman-workFree Image from public domain license Bagpipers with the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers Bagpipe Ensemble perform Amazing Grace during the Memorial Day…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031874/photo-image-people-work-manFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex J. Potts, survey team member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648171/photo-image-person-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain license A 108th Wing Airman marshalls a departing KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 2, 2015.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032018/photo-image-people-man-public-domainFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, left, decontamination team member, checks Sgt. Eric J. Boyer, survey team member, both…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031780/photo-image-mask-person-natureFree Image from public domain license A Survey team member with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031953/photo-image-people-man-carFree Image from public domain license U.S. Army Sgt. Nicky Lam, Survey Team Member, 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031974/photo-image-people-man-carFree Image from public domain license Runway construction at McEntire Joint National Guard BaseRunway resurfacing and construction continues at McEntire Joint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648373/photo-image-road-public-domain-2022Free Image from public domain license In support of Military Appreciation Month the Sumter, S.C., YMCA hosted a 21-mile Base-2-Basehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4040251/photo-image-public-domain-person-workFree Image from public domain license JBER Special Warfare Airmen hone mountaineering skillsU.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Caterinicchio, a tactical air…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648403/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 157th Fighter Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, performs a pre-flight…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647772/photo-image-person-airplane-headphonesFree Image from public domain license New Jersey Army National Guard, pets Logan, a therapy dog, at the newly opened Burlington County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708666/photo-image-public-domain-person-dogFree Image from public domain license South Carolina Military Museum showcases archivesArtifact displays at the South Carolina Military Museum, Columbia, South…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9646933/photo-image-public-domain-gun-2022Free Image from public domain license 169th Fighter Wing hosts runway repair demonstration follow up (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708673/photo-image-public-domain-person-constructionFree Image from public domain license Survey team members with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031955/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license U.S. Air Force and New Jersey state fire protection specialists with the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4031957/photo-image-people-man-public-domainFree Image from public domain license