2019 Fortune-State Department Mentoring Partnership, Washington D.C., USA, March 26, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200683/photo-image-public-domain-people-circleFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Community Service Activities at National Arboretum, Washington, D.C., USA, March 15, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200680/photo-image-public-domain-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license Dina El Wedidi performed on the Millennium Stage, John F. Kennedy Center, Washington, DC, USA. September 17, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200665/photo-image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Community Service Activities at National Arboretum, Washington, D.C., USA, March 15, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200682/photo-image-public-domain-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license Next Level Hip-Hop Cypher at the Mall, Washington D.C, USA, June 5, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200652/photo-image-public-domain-art-summerFree Image from public domain license Barack Obama addresses the Mandela Washington Fellows at the Young African Leaders Summit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200835/photo-image-public-domain-microphoneFree Image from public domain license 2019 Study of the U.S. Institutes for Student Leaders on Women’s Leadership Cultural Festival, USA, June 24, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200678/photo-image-public-domain-person-studentsFree Image from public domain license CBYX Civic Education Workshop January 2018 - German High School students participated in a U.S. Diplomacy Center simulation…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200915/photo-image-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Re-Entry Workshop Community Service, DC Central Kitchen, Washington D.C., USA, March 9, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200641/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Re-Entry Workshop Community Service, DC Central Kitchen, Washington D.C., USA, March 9, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200659/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license 2019 Study of the U.S. Institutes for Student Leaders on Women’s Leadership Cultural Festival, USA, June 24, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200684/photo-image-public-domain-person-studentsFree Image from public domain license Fulbrighters from the Middle East and Northern Africa volunteer at the Alice Ferguson Foundation Potomac River watershed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200843/photo-image-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license 2019 Fortune-State Department Mentoring Partnership, Washington D.C, USA, March 26, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200685/photo-image-public-domain-people-womenFree Image from public domain license Former president Obama addresses the Mandela Washington Fellows at the Young African Leaders Summit, USA, August 3, 2016.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200649/photo-image-public-domain-black-peopleFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Re-Entry Workshop Community Service, Potomac River, Marryland, USA, March 9, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200638/photo-image-public-domain-nature-peopleFree Image from public domain license Secretary of State John Kerry, with Edward R. Murrow fellows., USA, October 28, 2015.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200656/photo-image-public-domain-person-roomFree Image from public domain license Sir Richard Branson in YLAI Panel, Washington D.C., USA, November 10, 2016.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200654/photo-image-public-domain-person-businessFree Image from public domain license Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6201524/photo-image-background-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license YES Civic Education Workshop, Washington, D.C., USA, February 27, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200662/photo-image-public-domain-person-studentFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Re-Entry Workshop Community Service, DC Central Kitchen, Washington D.C., USA, March 9, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200646/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license YES Civic Education Workshop, Washington, D.C., USA, February 27, 2018https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200658/photo-image-public-domain-person-studentFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Community Service Activities at National Arboretum, Washington, D.C., USA, March 15, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200681/photo-image-public-domain-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license Next Level Hip-Hop Cypher at the Mall, Washington D.C, USA, June 5, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200664/photo-image-public-domain-people-summerFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Re-Entry Workshop Community Service, Potomac River, Marryland, USA, March 9, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200643/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Re-Entry Workshop Community Service, Potomac River, Marryland, USA, March 9, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200660/photo-image-public-domain-nature-personFree Image from public domain license Fulbright MENA Community Service Activities at National Arboretum, Washington, D.C., USA, March 15, 2019.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200679/photo-image-public-domain-plant-natureFree Image from public domain license Center Stage Band CCA Dakh. Center Stage is a cultural exchange program that brings international musicians to America with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200828/photo-image-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license Los Angeles Career Connections Seminar for U.S. Exchange Alumni, USA, August 1, 2019https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200639/photo-image-public-domain-people-womenFree Image from public domain license Los Angeles Career Connections Seminar for U.S. Exchange Alumni, USA, July 31, 2019https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200675/photo-image-public-domain-people-womenFree Image from public domain license Dina El Wedidi performed on the Millennium Stage, John F. Kennedy Center, Washington, DC, USA. September 17, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200653/photo-image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain license Dina El Wedidi performed on the Millennium Stage, John F. Kennedy Center, Washington, DC, USA. September 17, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200655/photo-image-public-domain-person-cameraFree Image from public domain license Fortune Most Powerful Women Dinner The Four Seasons Hotel - Washington, D.C. Wednesday, May 4,2016 Photo by: Kelsey Brannan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6200919/photo-image-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license