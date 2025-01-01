A Police officer from Bangladesh, serving under the United Nations Police attends a ceremony during which a total of 56…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052330/photo-image-person-woman-badgeFree Image from public domain license UN beach cleanup. Mogadishu, Somalia - 06 June 2015 - In honor of World Environment Day, the UN Somalia team joined together…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052274/photo-image-plastic-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057206/image-public-domain-wood-personFree Image from public domain license UN volunteers, alongside other officials, take part in a beach clean up exercise as part of activities to mark the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052328/photo-image-plastic-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052282/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license Youth watch an acrobat somersaulting at Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia on Eid Al-Fitr day, which marked the end of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052287/photo-image-people-kid-manFree Image from public domain license A delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 19, 2016. UN Photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052306/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license A young boy reads the holy Quran in his class at the Somali Orphans and Homeless Children's Center in the Capital Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052300/photo-image-person-book-kidFree Image from public domain license Homesteads within the Howlwadaag Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Baidoa, Somalia. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057209/image-public-domain-nature-houseFree Image from public domain license A medical officer at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu on 21 June 2020. UN support for Somalia's COVID-19 response includes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052320/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license Women and children wait to receive food at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on June 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052278/photo-image-people-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license Two children affected by recent flooding in the Hiraan region of Somalia can be seen in a temporary camp set up near the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052296/photo-image-people-kid-manFree Image from public domain license A health worker vaccinates a child at the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Hamar-Jajab district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052318/photo-image-hand-vaccine-personFree Image from public domain license A girl carries her brother at an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on June 12, 2017. A…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052334/photo-image-people-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052327/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license Beach goers at Lido Beach in Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052294/photo-image-ocean-people-natureFree Image from public domain license An officer from Somalia's Custodial Corps is shown how to take fingerprints during a training session. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057207/image-public-domain-hand-personFree Image from public domain license Staff of the United Nations in Somalia collect garbage during a clean-up exercise of the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia. The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052295/photo-image-plastic-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Iqra Ali( right from first row) attends ca class session at Hiran University in Beletweyne, Somalia on May 14, 2017. UN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052302/photo-image-person-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license Players from Banadir Football Club celebrate their victory over Gaadiidka Football Club in a match organized to mark the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052297/photo-image-people-man-teamFree Image from public domain license A Somali civil aviation firefighter listens to instructions during a fire fighting drill in Mogadishu, Somalia on July 14…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052273/photo-image-person-manFree Image from public domain license Pupils in a classroom at a school located within the Howlwadaag Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Baidoa, Somalia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052329/photo-image-face-person-kidFree Image from public domain license A delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 25, 2016. UN Photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052284/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license Participants from the different regional states of Somalia, attend the Somali National Women's Conference organised by the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052326/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license Some of the vehicles donated by the Japanese Government to the Somali Police Force (SPF) through the United Nations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052292/photo-image-car-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Baidoa, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052331/photo-image-person-kid-studentFree Image from public domain license Somalia youth hold white cards as symbols of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052281/photo-image-face-people-kidFree Image from public domain license Mothers with their children stand in front of their makeshift houses at Maqori Manyow Camp for Internally Displaced Persons…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052303/photo-image-people-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license A health worker injects a vaccine to a child in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052324/photo-image-vaccine-person-babyFree Image from public domain license The United Nations has been providing clean water, food and non-food emergency supplies to families displaced by floods at…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052335/photo-image-person-woman-manFree Image from public domain license A malnourished child on a weighing scale at one of the stabilization centers in Baidoa during a visit by Emergency…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052316/photo-image-face-person-kidFree Image from public domain license Journalists cover the electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 04, 2016. UN Photo /Ilyas Ahmed. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052285/photo-image-person-woman-manFree Image from public domain license A woman and her children wait to receive food at an Internally Displaced Persons camp at Doolow, Gedo region, Somalia on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052336/photo-image-people-food-kidFree Image from public domain license Somali youth play soccer at the Mogadishu One-Stop Centre. This was during a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052314/photo-image-people-kid-manFree Image from public domain license Staff of the United Nations in Somalia collect garbage during a clean-up exercise of the seashore in Mogadishu, Somalia. The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052290/photo-image-plastic-people-natureFree Image from public domain license A child receives a measles vaccine at the launch of a UNICEF-supported immunization campaign at the Beerta Muuri camp for…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052305/photo-image-vaccine-people-doctorFree Image from public domain license Youth at Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052310/photo-image-people-ramadan-summerFree Image from public domain license UN beach cleanup. Mogadishu, Somalia - 06 June 2015 - In honor of World Environment Day, the UN Somalia team joined together…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052275/photo-image-plastic-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Senior Somali women Police Officers at a workshop on new policing model for Somali police officers held in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052289/photo-image-person-woman-workFree Image from public domain license Students sit for their final term exam at Mujama Secondary School in Beledweyne, Somalia, on May 22, 2017. UN Photo.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052293/photo-image-person-student-womanFree Image from public domain license Girls adorned in Somalia's flag take part in celebrations for Somalia's Independence Day in Mogadishu on 1st July 2015. UN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052299/photo-image-blue-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license Members of the United Nations Guard Unit mount a Guard of Honour during a ceremony to mark United Nations Day in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052313/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license Dr. Shamsa Abdullahi, founder of Bybook Maternity Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 6 February 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052312/photo-image-person-doctor-womanFree Image from public domain license Delegates wait to cast votes for their candidates during the electoral process to choose members of the Lower House of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052307/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license A health worker prepares an immunization shot for a child, in Kahda district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 1 September 2020.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052319/photo-image-hand-vaccine-personFree Image from public domain license A member of the Somali Police Force walks down a road in Mogadishu with his son on December 21. AU UN IST PHOTO / Tobin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052308/photo-image-family-people-kidFree Image from public domain license Members of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration, atop a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052321/photo-image-person-manFree Image from public domain license “Where I moved from Warlaliska, there were women raped. One of my relatives was arrested as he left the mosque. He was…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052315/photo-image-person-womanFree Image from public domain license A member of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration holds a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052333/photo-image-person-manFree Image from public domain license Some of the patients who had turned up at De Martini Hospital in Mogadishu seeking medical care on 21 June 2020. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052332/photo-image-face-mask-covid19Free Image from public domain license Sahra Yusuf Ege, the winner of a seat in the House of the People for Somaliland, gives a victory speech to delegates during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052317/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license A Somalia lady holds a white card as a symbol of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052298/photo-image-person-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license Members of the Mogadishu's Fire and Emergency Response Service serving under the Benadir Regional Administration, on parade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052325/photo-image-person-manFree Image from public domain license The United Nations has been providing emergency and relocation assistance, clean water, and food and non-food supplies to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052323/photo-image-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Residents of Mogadishu, Somalia, participate in the Mini-Marathon to mark the International Day of Sport for Development and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052322/photo-image-people-kid-manFree Image from public domain license Youth at Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052286/photo-image-ocean-people-summerFree Image from public domain license Employees of the Somfresh Fruits and Vegetables prepare bananas to be distributed in Mogadishu. UN Photo / Allan Atulinda.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052280/photo-image-person-food-fruitFree Image from public domain license "I want Somalia to be one nation and have one President, not divided fiefdoms controlled by different leaders. Today is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052288/photo-image-person-manFree Image from public domain license A Somali singer performs during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations at the Sayidka square in Mogadishu on July 17 2015. UN Photo /…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052301/photo-image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take the national examinations in Kismaayo, Somalia, on 22 May 2018. Over 27,000 secondary school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052304/photo-image-person-kid-womanFree Image from public domain license A prison warder guards a prison cell during a visit by officials from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Somalia and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052309/photo-image-person-womanFree Image from public domain license Dr. Abdirahman Ali Awale ‘Dr. Habeeb’ a psychiatrist, attends to a client at his Habeeb Mental Health Hospital in Waberi…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052279/photo-image-hand-people-phoneFree Image from public domain license Somalia ladies hold white cards as symbols of peace, at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052283/photo-image-hand-people-kidFree Image from public domain license A youth with Somali flag on his head at a ceremony to mark International Sports Day for development and peace in Mogadishu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052311/photo-image-blue-people-beachFree Image from public domain license A delegate from Somaliland votes during the ongoing electoral process in Mogadishu, Somalia, on December 19, 2016. UN Photo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052277/photo-image-people-womanFree Image from public domain license An old man attends a celebration ceremony for Somalia's Independence Day in Mogadishu on 1st July 2015. UN Photo/ Omar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052291/photo-image-people-manFree Image from public domain license Girls adorned in Somalia's flag take part in celebrations for Somalia's Independence Day in Mogadishu on 1st July 2015. UN…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052276/photo-image-blue-people-celebrationFree Image from public domain license Flags of the Republic of Somalia and Puntland State fly at the State House in Garowe, Somalia, on 17 February 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057268/photo-image-public-domain-american-flagFree Image from public domain license A female officer from Somalia's Custodial Corps is shown how to take fingerprints during a training session organized by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057269/photo-image-hand-wood-personFree Image from public domain license Rescued cheetahs inside cages at an animal shelter in Hargeisa, Somaliland. The cheetahs are rescued from animal smuggling…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057205/image-background-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license Hersio Abdulle Siad, founder of Somfresh Fruits and Vegetables, oversees the packaging of bananas before distribution to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052817/photo-image-plant-wood-personFree Image from public domain license The Heegan Band performs during Eid Al-Fitr celebrations at the Sayidka square in Mogadishu on July 17 2015.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052797/photo-image-people-silkFree Image from public domain license Mothers carrying babies wash their hands on arrival at the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Hamar-Jajab district of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052827/photo-image-wood-people-silkFree Image from public domain license Workers load emergency food supplies onto a UN helicopter at Aden Abdulle International Airport, Mogadishu, on 31 October…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052826/photo-image-person-box-cityFree Image from public domain license At the Dadaab refugee complex in north-eastern Kenya, refugee children walk along a roadside path on 12 April 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052824/photo-image-person-nature-silkFree Image from public domain license Youth collect garbage in the Somali city of Belet Weyne as one of the activities held across the country to mark…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052816/photo-image-plant-people-natureFree Image from public domain license A child is being vaccinated at the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Hamar-Jajab district of Mogadishu, Somalia, on 19…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052820/photo-image-person-baby-roomFree Image from public domain license Residents of Baidoa wait to welcome the President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullaahi Farmaajo, at Baidoa airport on April 23…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052806/photo-image-people-fashion-silkFree Image from public domain license A health worker administers immunization drops to a child on 1 September 2020, during a campaign organized in Mogadishu and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052815/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Pupils in a classroom at a school located within the Howlwadaag Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Baidoa, Somalia…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052825/photo-image-wood-person-roomFree Image from public domain license Women wave flags to welcome the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, Michael…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052812/photo-image-people-food-silkFree Image from public domain license A driver of Aamin Ambulance stands in front of Benadir Hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia on 28 October 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052809/photo-image-logo-person-carFree Image from public domain license Youth at Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052800/photo-image-face-people-smileFree Image from public domain license Somali aviation fire fighters demonstrate skills during a fire fighting drill in Mogadishu, Somalia on July 14 2015.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052799/photo-image-smoke-person-fireFree Image from public domain license A plane taxis towards the terminal building on its inaugural flight to the newly opened Bossaso International Airport in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4057271/photo-image-public-domain-flagFree Image from public domain license SOMALIA, Kismayo: In a handout photograph released by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team 02 October…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052807/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license A man guards over his food with an axe at a food distribution center near the town of Beletweyne, Somalia, on May 29, 2016.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052792/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license A volunteer at Baidoa Airport offloads medical supplies donated by Turkey for internally displaced persons suffering from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052788/photo-image-person-boxFree Image from public domain license At the Dadaab refugee complex in north-eastern Kenya, a refugee girl and her sibling standing on a roadside path on 12 April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052832/photo-image-people-natureFree Image from public domain license Nadifo Sirad Ali, 30, and her children awaiting their turn at the Maternal and Child Health Centre in Hamar-Jajab district…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052831/photo-image-person-silkFree Image from public domain license Youth at Lido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr which marked the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052811/photo-image-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license Secondary students take their national examinations in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 22 May 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4052829/photo-image-people-student-roomFree Image from public domain license