Adiantum pedatum (American Maiden-hair Fern) young fronds enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208515/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Abutilon (Lime Mallow) pod enlarged six times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222761/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Polystichum Munitum (Prickly Shield–Fern) Leaf enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224140/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Eryngium Bourgatii (Mediterranean Sea Holly) leaves enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208514/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aspidium Filix Mas (Shield Fern Fronds) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224111/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Allium Ostroroskianum (ornamental onion) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208511/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Serratula Nudicaulis (Bare–Stemmed Common Saw–Wort) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211731/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cobea scandens (Mexican Ivy) calyx enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2210659/vintage-mexican-photograph Free Image from public domain license Cirsium Canum (Queen Anne Thistle) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208512/vintage-queen-anne-thistle-photograph Free Image from public domain license Adiantum pedatum (Northern maidenhair fern) enlarged 8 times and 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224070/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Margined Pyramidal Saxifrage (Saxifraga Aizoon) leaf enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2210658/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Achillea Clypeolata (Yarrow) enlarged 15 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208557/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Delphinium (Larkspur) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224378/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cucurbita (Pumpkin) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222797/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Achillea Umbellata (Yarrow) leaf enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2210664/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aconitum (Aconite or Monk's Hood) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222754/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Asclepias Syriaca (Common Milkweed) enlarged 18 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222782/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Polypodiaceae Aspidieae (Polypody) rolled–up frond enlarged 4 times, Vaccinium Corymbosum (Common or Swamp Blueberry) bunch… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224073/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aconitum Anthora (Yellow Monkshood Leaf) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224059/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Polypodium Vulgare (Common Polypody or Adder's Fern) young frond enlarged 7 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224102/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Phacelia tanacetifolia (Lacy Phacelia) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222743/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Achillea Millefolium (Common Yarrow) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222762/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cephalaria (Small Teasel) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2208517/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cornus Florida (Box–Wood of North America, Flowering Dogwood) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224165/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Ptelea Trifoliata (Common Hoptree) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212313/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Symphytum officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224078/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Acanthus mollis (bear's breeches) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224015/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cobaea Scandens (Cup and Saucer Vine) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211603/vintage-mexican-photograph Free Image from public domain license Cirsium canum (Queen Anne Thistle) enlarged 4 times, Phlomis umbrosa enlarged 4 times, and Salvia enlarged 6 times from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224263/vintage-queen-anne-thistle-photograph Free Image from public domain license Abutilon (Lime Mallow) enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222795/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aristolochia clematitis (Birthwort) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212319/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Chrysanthemum parthenium (Feverfew chrysanthemum) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222790/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aesculus parviflora (Horse–Chestnut) yong shoots enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212316/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Asclepias syriaca (Common Milkweed) enlarged 18 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2210655/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Vaccinium Corymbosum (Blueberry) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224310/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Scolopendrium Vulgare (Hart's–Tongue Fern) Young Rolled-Up Fronds enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224125/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Ristolochia Clematitis (Birthwort) enlarged 8 times,Hyoscyamus Niger (Henbane) enlarged 10 times,and Aristolochia Clematitis… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222821/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Eryngium Giganteum (Miss Willmott's Ghost) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211734/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Centaurea Ruthenica (Star Thristle) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211732/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Struthiopteris Germanica (German Ostrich Fern Frond) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224123/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Campanula Alliariifolia (Cornish Bellflower) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222755/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Delphinium (Larkspur Leaves) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224106/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Geum Rivale (Nodding Avens Flower–Bud with the Sepals Removed) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212315/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Parnassia palustris (Marsh Grass of Parnassus) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211612/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Saxifraga Willkommniana (Willkomm's Saxifrage) leaf enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224129/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Asclepias speciosa (Showy Milkweed) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222758/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Phacelia Tanacetifolia (Lacy Phacelia) enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222776/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Brunella Grandiflora enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211733/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Petasites Officinalis (Butterbur) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211601/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cassiope Tetragona (Heather) a variety of heather enlarged 12 times and Chrysanthemum Leucanthemum (Ox–Eye Daisy Flowerbud)… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222824/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Trollius Europaeus (Globeflower) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224061/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Symphytum Officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222810/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Asclepias incarnata (Swamp Milkweed) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222764/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Stachis Grandiflora (Big Betony) enlarged 3 times andNicotiana Rustica (Aztec Tobacco) from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222820/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Equisetum Hiemale (Winter Horsetail) enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222818/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Tellima Grandiflora (Fringe Cups) enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222779/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Ends of Thujopsis Dolabrata Branch (Hatchet–Leaved Arbor Vitae) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211617/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Asclepias Speciosa (Milkweed Flower) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211735/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cirsium Canum (Thistle) Flower Head enlarged 12 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211604/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Papaver (Poppy) enlarged 6 times and 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224289/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Andromeda Floribunda (Pieris Floribunda) enlarged 6 times, Vaccinium Corymbosum (Highbush Blueberry) enlarged 20 times, and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224006/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cajophora Lateritia (Loasaceae) and Chili Nettle enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212323/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Tellima randiflora (Fringe Cups) enlarged 25 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224044/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Saxifraga Willkommniana (Willkomm's Saxifrage) leaf enlarged 18 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211805/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Dipsacus Laciniatus (Cutleaf Teasel) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211800/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Equisetum Hiemale (Winter Horsetail) enlarged 10 times, Rhamnus Purshiana (Californian Bearberry) enlarged 25 times, and… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222832/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Acer Rufinerve (Maple Tree) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211798/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Macleya Cordata (Five–Seeded Plume-Poppy) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211859/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Papaver orientale (Oriental Poppy) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211599/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Bryonia Alba (White Bryony) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224143/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Phacelia Tanacetifolia (Lacy Phacelia) enlarged 4 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222798/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Centaurea macrocephala (Bighead Knapweed) enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222757/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Silphium Laciniatum (Compass Plant) leaves enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224029/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Cucurbita (stems of a Pumpkin) enlarged 3 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212320/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aquilegia Chrysantha (Golden Columbine) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224033/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Symphytum Officinale (Common Comfrey) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222783/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Equisetum Hiemale (Winter Horsetail) section of a stem enlarged 30 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211614/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Physostegia Virginiana (Virginian False Dragon–head) stem with leaves enlarged 15 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211611/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Aristolochia Clematitis (Upright Birth–Wort) flowers enlarged 7 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211791/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Taraxacum Officinale (Common Dandelion) enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211607/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Silphium Laciniatum (Compass Plant) dried leaf enlarged 5 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224041/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Achillea Filipendulina enlarged 15 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222772/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Thujopsis dolabrata enlarged 10 times,Solanum tuberosum (Potato) enlarged 5 times, andThujopsis dolabrata enlarged 10 times… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222778/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Lyonia calyculata enlarged 8 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The Rijksmuseum.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222771/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Equisetum Hiemale (Winter Horsetail) enlarged 12 times, Hosta Japonica (Savannah–Wood) enlarged 4 times, and Equisetum… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222830/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Primula Japonica (Japanese Primrose) fruit enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2211802/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Forsythia Suspensa (Weeping Forsythia) enlarged 10 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212317/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Convolvulus Sepium (Hedge Bindweed) enlarged 5 times and Campanula Medium (Canterbury Bells) enlarged 6 times from Urformen… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2224300/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Sanguisorba Canadensis (Canadian burnet) enlarged 8 times and Vincetoxicum Fuscatum (Brown–Flowered Swallow Wort) enlarged… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2222781/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license Salvia argentea (silver sage) enlarged 6 times from Urformen der Kunst (1928) by Karl Blossfeldt. Original from The… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2212312/karl-blossfeldt-macrophotography Free Image from public domain license