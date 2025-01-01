Edwin Aldrin walking on the lunar surface. Neil Armstrong, who took the photograph, can be seen reflected in Aldrin’s helmet… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439991/edwin-aldrin Free Image from public domain license NASA astronauts in space - Sept 5th, 2012. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440244/nasa-astronauts-space Free Image from public domain license This photo was assembled from three black and white negatives by the Image Processing Lab at Jet Propulsion Laboratory.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418673/planet-outer-space Free Image from public domain license This image is an unannotated version of NASA's Photojournal Home Page graphic released in October 2007. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441103/the-solar-system Free Image from public domain license Image of a nebula taken using a NASA telescope. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441318/colorful-nebula Free Image from public domain license Hundreds of thousands of stars crowded into the swirling core of our spiral Milky Way galaxy. Original from NASA. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441093/milky-way-galaxy Free Image from public domain license Backlit wisps along the Horsehead Nebula's upper ridge are being illuminated by Sigma Orionis. Original from NASA. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418636/horsehead-nebulas-upper-ridge Free Image from public domain license Clear shot of every parcel of Earth’s land surface and islands in nighttime view in visible light. A composite of images… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440239/earth-night Free Image from public domain license This image of Ceres is part of a sequence taken by NASA's Dawn spacecraft. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440637/ceres Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418668/astronaut-edwin-aldrin-jr Free Image from public domain license Hubble Goes High Def to Revisit the Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' Messier 16 (The Eagle Nebula). Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440098/the-eagle-nebula Free Image from public domain license Hubble goes to the extreme to assemble farthest-ever view of the universe. Released on September 25th, 2012. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440128/universe Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot on the Gemini-Titan 4 spaceflight, is shown during his egress from the spacecraft. on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440609/astronaut-edward-white Free Image from public domain license This image of a sand dune field in a Southern highlands crater was acquired by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440600/sand-dune-field Free Image from public domain license A dice floating in front of one of the windows in the Cupola of the Earth-orbiting International Space Station. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418618/dice-the-space Free Image from public domain license The Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, and Chandra X-ray Observatory have produced a matched trio of images of… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441227/milky-way Free Image from public domain license NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured images of the sun emitting a mid-level solar flare. Original from NASA. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418599/the-sun-emitting-mid-level-solar-flare Free Image from public domain license The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a UFO Galaxy, a NGC 2683, which is a spiral galaxy seen almost edge-on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440167/ufo-galaxy Free Image from public domain license Hubble captures vivid auroras in Jupiter’s atmosphere. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440263/vivid-auroras-jupiters-atmosphere Free Image from public domain license Hubble image of the Bubble Nebula, or NGC 7635, an enormous bubble being blown into space by a super-hot, massive star.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418597/bubble-nebula Free Image from public domain license Onboard Apollo 11, Eagle prior to descent to the moon. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418656/eagle-prior-descent Free Image from public domain license Jupiter's south pole, as seen by NASA's Juno spacecraft from an altitude of 32,000 miles (52,000 kilometers). Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418650/jupiters-south-pole Free Image from public domain license Behemoth Black Hole Found in an Unlikely Place. A supermassive black hole at the core of a galaxy. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440113/free-photo-image-nasa-space-black-hole Free Image from public domain license New Horizons Finds Blue Skies and Water Ice on Pluto. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440103/blue-skies-and-water-ice-pluto Free Image from public domain license Controlled Impact Demonstration instrumented test dummies installed in plane. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440073/controlled-impact-demonstration Free Image from public domain license Mountain ridges showing the distinctive geology of the Geikie Plateau region in eastern Greenland. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440139/the-geikie-plateau Free Image from public domain license KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. the fog on Launch Pad 39B is pierced by lights on vehicles and the service structures as Space… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440867/rocket-launch Free Image from public domain license Mackenzie Bay, Antarctica and the ice shelf on February 12, 2012., Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440206/mackenzie-bay-antarctica-space-view Free Image from public domain license The Peony nebula star, a blazing ball of gas shines with the equivalent light of 3.2 million suns. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441153/the-peony-nebula-star Free Image from public domain license Like rivers of liquid water, glaciers flow downhill, with tributaries joining to form larger rivers. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440233/tributaries-joining-form-larger-rivers Free Image from public domain license A runaway star, called CW Leo, plowing through the depths of space and piling up interstellar material. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440518/free-photo-image-galaxy-universe-nasa Free Image from public domain license St. Patrick's aurora, a green aurora taken at Donnelly Creek, Alaska, March 17th, 2015. Original from NASA. Digitally… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440109/green-aurora Free Image from public domain license Amazing image of the United States of America at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418600/united-states-america-night Free Image from public domain license Time-lapse photograph of the Cosmic Infrared Background Experiment (CIBER) rocket launch, taken from NASA's Wallops Flight… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440182/the-cosmic-infrared-background-experiment Free Image from public domain license This image shows a layered deposit in Galle Crater, located in the Southern cratered highlands. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440588/layered-deposit-galle-crater Free Image from public domain license Gigantic Wave Discovered in Perseus Galaxy Cluster. A vast wave of hot gas in the nearby Perseus galaxy cluster. Original… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440069/free-photo-image-nasa-wave-galaxy Free Image from public domain license On board the International Space Station NASA astronaut Scott Kelly captured this blue water image. Original from NASA .… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418614/blue-water-from-space Free Image from public domain license This enhanced color view of Jupiter's south pole was created using data from the JunoCam instrument on NASA's Juno… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440596/jupiters-south-pole Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Alan Bean holds Special Environmental Sample Container. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441671/free-photo-image-astronaut-nasa-moon Free Image from public domain license Astronaut John W. Young, commander of the Apollo 16 lunar landing mission, leaps from the lunar surface as he salutes the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418586/astronaut-john-young Free Image from public domain license Solar Observations taken during the Transit of Venus . Originally from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440254/solar-observations Free Image from public domain license The ICESCAPE mission, or "Impacts of Climate on Ecosystems and Chemistry of the Arctic Pacific Environment," near Alaska.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418602/icy-sea Free Image from public domain license Space shuttle Endeavour lifts off from Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, 8 Aug. 2007. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441070/free-photo-image-rocket-nasa-launch Free Image from public domain license A NASA Emergency Response Team (ERT) member, keeps an eye out while flying near the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) prior to… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440699/nasa-emergency-response-team Free Image from public domain license The Milky Way galaxy with the constellations Cassiopeia and Cepheus. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418642/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-stars Free Image from public domain license BENNU’S JOURNEY - Early Earth. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440175/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-asteroid Free Image from public domain license The eastern hemisphere was captured on March 30, 2014, by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite on the Suomi NPP… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440136/earth Free Image from public domain license Heilongjiang, a province of China located in the northeastern part of the country. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440587/heilongjiang-province-space-view Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan, walks toward the Lunar Roving Vehicle during extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418659/astronaut-eugene-cernan Free Image from public domain license Hubble Nets a Subtle Swarm. This Hubble image shows NGC 4789A, a dwarf irregular galaxy in the constellation of Coma… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440042/irregular-galaxy Free Image from public domain license NASA scientists are flying over Alaska and Canada, measuring the elevation of rivers and lakes. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440080/river-drone-shot Free Image from public domain license Earth observation taken by the Expedition 44 crew on June 19, 2016. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440314/earth-space Free Image from public domain license Guinea-Bissau, a small country in West Africa. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418619/guinea-bissau Free Image from public domain license GK Persei or Nova Persei 1901 discovered 21 February by Scottish clergyman Thomas David Anderson. It was a bright nova… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440096/bright-nova Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot for the Gemini-Titan 4 (GT-4) spaceflight, floats in the zero-gravity of space during… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418649/free-photo-image-astronaut-nasa-planet Free Image from public domain license GOES 12 satellite image showing earth on March 25, 2010. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440204/the-planet-earth Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Edward H. White II, pilot on the Gemini-Titan IV (GT-4) spaceflight, floats in the zero gravity of space outside… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441694/astronaut-edward-white Free Image from public domain license Odyssey over Martian Sunrise, 3-D Artist Concept. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440507/odyssey-over-martian-sunrise Free Image from public domain license This artist's concept illustrates the new view of the Milky Way. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441163/the-milky-way Free Image from public domain license The Whirlpool Galaxy, also known as Messier 51a is an interacting grand-design spiral galaxy with a Seyfert 2 active… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440717/free-photo-image-galaxy-nasa-space Free Image from public domain license Mountain tops in Ellesmere Island, Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418591/ellesmere-island Free Image from public domain license Artist Daniel Zeller used the breathtaking imagery from the Cassini spacecraft as a departure point to interpret the… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440628/surface-saturns-moon-titan Free Image from public domain license NASA's Hubble Celebrates 21st Anniversary with "Rose" of Galaxies. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440188/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-space Free Image from public domain license NASA Blue Marble 2007 West captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer on NASA’s Terra satellite in July… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440232/the-planet-earth Free Image from public domain license Amazing image of the United States of America at night. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418612/the-united-states-america-night Free Image from public domain license Astronaut Mark C. Lee floats freely as he tests the new Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue (SAFER) system. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441338/free-photo-image-astronaut-nasa-space Free Image from public domain license Earth observations taken from Mir Space Station during NASA 7 mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440480/earth-observation Free Image from public domain license The three main ring sail parachutes of the Skylab 3 command module as they unfurl during descent to a successful splashdown… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418667/skylab-command-module Free Image from public domain license Space Shuttle Columbia climbs into orbit from Launch Pad 39B on Nov. 19, 1996. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441490/free-photo-image-rocket-nasa-space-shuttle Free Image from public domain license The southernmost reaches of Burma (Myanmar), the Mergui Archipelago along the border with Thailand. Original from NASA .… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418603/geographical-map-burma Free Image from public domain license View of the super moon in the eastern sky over Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440315/super-moon Free Image from public domain license The Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439973/map-green-terrain-canada Free Image from public domain license Finding Yellowballs in our Milky Way. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440642/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-space Free Image from public domain license Space shuttle Enterprise, mounted atop a NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft seen behind the Statue of Liberty, Friday, April… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439914/free-photo-image-new-york-statue-liberty-empire-state-building Free Image from public domain license KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLA. - Smoke and steam billow across Launch Complex 39B as the launch of Space Shuttle Discovery on… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440856/rocket-launch Free Image from public domain license The Super Blue Blood Moon eclipse from California's Trona Pinnacles Desert National Conservation. Original from NASA.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440033/the-super-blue-blood-moon-eclipse Free Image from public domain license Snow-capped peaks and ridges of the eastern Himalaya Mountains. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418606/the-eastern-himalaya-mountains Free Image from public domain license The northern hemisphere is displayed in this global view of the surface of Venus. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440527/free-photo-image-planet-fire-venus Free Image from public domain license Puffing Sun Gives Birth To Reluctant Eruption. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440147/free-photo-image-sun-space-radiation Free Image from public domain license These color maps of Jupiter were constructed from images taken by the narrow-angle camera onboard NASA's Cassini spacecraft.… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441151/jupiter-color-map Free Image from public domain license The Soyuz TMA-09M spacecraft departs from the International Space Station Zvezda Service Module and heads toward a landing… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/418615/spacecraft-departs Free Image from public domain license Rendered image of a small lunar subsatellite being ejected into lunar orbit from the Apollo 15 Service Module. Original from… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441595/free-photo-image-moon-planet-nasa Free Image from public domain license The view members of NASA’s Engineering Management Board had in looking up the Vehicle Assembly Building’s High Bay 3 at… https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440438/the-vehicle-assembly-building Free Image from public domain license