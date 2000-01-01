Picturesque travel illustrations from Views in the Ottoman Dominions, in Europe, Asia, and some of the Mediterranean islands (1810) by Luigi Mayer (1755–1803). Mayer, an Italian/German painter serving the King of Naples, was famous for his accurate depiction of places in Cyprus, Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Caramania and other cities throughout Asia. His works were very popular in his day and represented not only the architecture but also the detail of everyday life and local costumes. Step into a virtual time machine and explore the ancient cities with these high resolution images! This public domain collection is available for you to download for free.