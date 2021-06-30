Frederick Childe Hassam (1859–1935) was born in Dorchester Massachusetts. He was a prominent pioneer of American impressionism, with academic education from France and lifelong residence in New York. His artworks portrayed modern cities, charming rural villages, old-fashioned gardens and rocky coasts. He is best known for his “flag-draped Fifth Avenue during World War I” painting, and for his beautiful depictions of radiant sunlight over the coast of Maine. We have digitally enhanced some of his artworks and they are free to download and use under the CC0 license.