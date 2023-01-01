Dorothea Lange (1895–1965) was a pioneering American documentary photographer, known for her powerful images of the Great Depression. Born in New Jersey, she started as a portrait photographer in San Francisco. However, the Great Depression redirected her focus to the suffering of the poor and dispossessed. Joining the US Farm Security Administration (a government agency) in 1935, Lange documented the harsh realities of rural poverty. Her empathetic approach and careful compositions captured the human side of economic hardship.