Auguste Rodin (1840–1917) was a famous sculptor from France. He had a passion for art from an early age, but struggled academically. He studied sculpture at the influential École des Beaux-Arts. Rodin faced challenges and rejection from the art world, but he never gave up. Eventually, he became known for his innovative sculpting techniques. Some of his famous works include "The Thinker," "The Kiss," and "The Burghers of Calais." Rodin had a unique style that showcased his understanding of human anatomy and his ability to capture emotions.