Henri de Toulouse–Lautrec (1864–1901), was an aristocratic alcoholic French artist known for his socially unacceptable lifestyle. He observed and documented the Parisian nightlife through his post-impressionist artworks. Sharing a similar style as other well-known French artists such as Paul Cézanne and Georges Seurat, he created memorable works of art depicting the lifestyle that he enjoyed before passing at a young age. We have digitally enhanced the gorgeous Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec artworks and they are available to download and use for free under the CC0 license.