Leo Gestel (1881–1941), a Dutch visual artist, painter, and illustrator, was the son of an art school director, and his uncle painted alongside the famous Vincent van Gogh. He discovered the Parisian avant-garde movement and developed his eclectic style by experimenting with various art forms, such as Cubism, Expressionism, Futurism, and Post-Impressionism. Considered one of the leading Dutch modernist artists, along with Piet Mondarin, the majority of Gestel's work was lost in a fire. Luckily, not all were lost. Feel free to download and utilize these artworks under the CC0 license.