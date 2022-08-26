Eadweard Muybridge
Vintage photography of animals and humans in motion by Eadweard Muybridge (1830–1904). Muybridge was a controversial photographer known for his pioneering work in motion-picture projection. His reputation grew in the late 1800’s when he through photography proved that a galloping horse keeps all four hooves in the air for a short moment in a stride. Download these amazing public domain photos for free under the CC0 license.
Vintage photography of animals and humans in motion by Eadweard Muybridge (1830–1904). Muybridge was a controversial photographer known for his pioneering work in motion-picture projection. His reputation grew in the late 1800’s when he through photography proved that a galloping horse keeps all four hooves in the air for a short moment in a stride. Download these amazing public domain photos for free under the CC0 license.