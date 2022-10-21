Ferdinand Victor Eugène Delacroix (1798-1863) was one of the most famous French painter of the Romanticism movement. From his early days, Delacroix was recognized for excellence in drawing, sketches, aquarelle and painting. HIs best-known artwork Liberty Leading the People was created in honor of the July Revolution in 1830. His style was characterized by the use of vivid color, expressive brushwork.These remarkable artworks of his are free to download and use under the CC0 license.